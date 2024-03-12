We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio
Details mastered
LG UltraFine Display monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Deepen your creativity
Add extra depth to your designs and take creativity to new heights, with our UltraFine™ 27UQ850V monitor.
Impressive depth
IPS with 2000:1 high contrast
Realistic color
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
UHD 4K
User convenience
LG Calibration Studio
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Ergonomic design
*Compared with conventional that have a contrast ratio of 1,000:1.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Whatever you create,
do it with ease
With UHD resolution and rich color, UltraFine™ provides an efficient workstation that supports illustrator, photographer, video editor.
*The software program in the image is not included in the package.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Multi-interface
Multiple connections
Creative professionals tend to have lots of kit. Link your various devices together, and achieve the connectivity you need to work effectively.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The connection with other devices may vary depending on the specifications of the device to be connected.
Ergonomic design
See things your way
Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust height, tilt, and pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3.Cable holder 4. Power adapter 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9*569.6*239.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9*363.5*44.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
696*212*496
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.85kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.05kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0kg
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y23
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
No
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
Yes
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.47 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
Buy Directly
27UQ850V-W
27” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio