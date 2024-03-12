About Cookies on This Site

27” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio

27” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio

LG UltraFine™ Display

Details mastered

LG UltraFine Display monitor

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deepen your creativity

Add extra depth to your designs and take creativity to new heights, with our UltraFine™ 27UQ850V monitor.

Impressive depth

IPS with 2000:1 high contrast

Realistic color

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

UHD 4K

User convenience

LG Calibration Studio

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)

Ergonomic design

The 2,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail without crushing even in dark visuals.

IPS with 2000:1 high contrast

Deeper black for detail

Our 2,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail without crushing, even in dark visuals. The IPS panel allows you to enjoy precision through 178 degrees, adding multiple perspectives to your work.

*Compared with conventional that have a contrast ratio of 1,000:1.

*Compared with conventional that have a contrast ratio of 1,000:1.

The VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 lets you enjoy clear and realistic colors up to 98% DCP-P3.

VESA HDR 400 | DCI-P3 98%

Ever realistic color

The VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 lets you enjoy clear and realistic colors up to 98% DCI-P3, with intuitive adjustments to contrast in the high dynamic range from light to dark.

*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

Enjoy vivid and accurate color expression, thanks to UHD 4K.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate color expression, thanks to UHD 4K.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Whatever you create,
do it with ease

With UHD resolution and rich color, UltraFine™ provides an efficient workstation that supports illustrator, photographer, video editor.

A scene of Photoshop, streaming, and video editing with the 27UQ850V.

*The software program in the image is not included in the package.

*The software program in the image is not included in the package.

LG Calibration Studio

User-friendly control features

Find the exact color balance you're looking for, with LG Calibration Studio software.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Multi-interface

Multiple connections

Creative professionals tend to have lots of kit. Link your various devices together, and achieve the connectivity you need to work effectively.

LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.
USB Type-C™ port pictogram image.

USB type-C

DisplayPort pictogram image.

DisplayPort

2 HDMI port pictogram image.

HDMIx2

ultrafine-27uq850v-07-3-4-usb-port.jpg

USBx2

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The connection with other devices may vary depending on the specifications of the device to be connected.

Ergonomic design

See things your way

Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust height, tilt, and pivot for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚

The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control

Layer screens with ease

Reposition your screen and change your perspective, with On-Screen Control (OCS). All in just a few clicks.

Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

What’s in the box

27UQ850V What's in the box (1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3.Cable holder 4. Power adapter 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable)

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3.Cable holder 4. Power adapter  5. HDMI cable  6. DP cable  7. USB A to B cable  8. USB C to C cable

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

27” UHD 4K

3840x2160

2000:1

High Contrast

IPS

178° Wide view

DCI-P3 98%

Wide Color Range

HDR 400

VESA certified

Calibration

LG Calibration Studio

USB Type-C™

PD up to 90W

Ergonomic

Design

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/㎡

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.9*569.6*239.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.9*363.5*44.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    696*212*496

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.85kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.05kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.0kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y23

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • Daisy Chain

    No

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.47 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/㎡

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/㎡

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

27UQ850V-W

27” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio