27" UltraFine™ UHD 4K IPS monitor
Details mastered
On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enjoy your creativity
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
300nits brightness
Feature
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Tilt adjustable
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US500 in the LG.com Support Menu.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Screws 4. Power adapter 5. HDMI cable 6. Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, Warranty
The box includes the Stand body, Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, HDMI cable, Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, and Warranty.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x454.7x214.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690x447x167
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
