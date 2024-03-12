About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

32SQ730S-W

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS

front view
LG SMART Monitor

Work Smarter, Play Better

LG Smart Monitor is designed for multitasking.
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.

LG SMART Monitor.

Smart
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support
Display
32-inch Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Usage
Wireless Connection
Various Ports
Ergonomic Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
32-inch 4K UHD Display

Stunning Image Quality in 4K Display

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colours with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). So, it helps you experience dramatic visual immersion in numerous contents from comedy, to movies to sports.
webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste

Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney , YouTube, and access to free LG Channels. And, 2 x 5W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard leads your life more convenient. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with a remote at once on the monitor screen.

Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote

Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*

With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.

Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**

With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.

*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
**The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 Screen Share Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to your monitor by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

See All Ports

USB Type-C™ Port

2 X HDMI port

3 X USB port*

LAN port

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the screen in the optimal position for you.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20˚
One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 597.3 x 260.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    817 x 212 x 537

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.5

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    Smart Monitor (UHD)

  • Year

    2022

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver2.0)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.3W↓

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Type

    YES

  • Operating System

    webOS 22

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    YES

  • Full Web Browser

    YES

  • LG Channels

    YES

  • Art Gallery

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • Works With

    Apple Airplay, Homekit

  • LG ThinQ®

    YES

  • Magic Remote Control

    YES

  • Voice Assistants

    YES

  • Mirroring

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Magic Remote Ready)

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

front view

32SQ730S-W

32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS