32" 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS
Work Smarter, Play Better
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favourite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.
LG SMART Monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
Set Up Profiles for Your Taste
You can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps with webOS22. And 2 x 5W stereo speakers complete your immersive sound experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote
Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*
With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.
Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**
With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favourite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
**The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
See All Ports
Easy and Comfortable
The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.3 x 260.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 X 435.5 X 50.2
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
817 x 212 x 537
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.5
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
Smart Monitor (UHD)
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.3W↓
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Type
YES
-
Operating System
webOS 22
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
-
LG Channels
YES
-
Art Gallery
YES
-
Home Dashboard
YES
-
Works With
Apple Airplay, Homekit
-
LG ThinQ®
YES
-
Magic Remote Control
YES
-
Voice Assistants
YES
-
Mirroring
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (Magic Remote Ready)
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
