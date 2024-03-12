About Cookies on This Site

42.5" UltraFine™ 4K UHD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

43UN700-B

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    42.5

  • Size (cm)

    107.9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2451 x 0.2451 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    8ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

HDR

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

COLOR & CALIBRATION

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP/4PBP)

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes(4ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output (unit)

    10W

  • Speaker Channel

    2ch

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Build-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    200 x 200 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 647.6 x 275mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 575.2 x 70.6mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    1065 x 658 x 285mm

  • Weight with Stand

    17.5kg

  • Weight without Stand

    13.8kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    21.5kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

