42.5" UltraFine™ 4K UHD Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
42.5
-
Size (cm)
107.9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2451 x 0.2451 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
8ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
COLOR & CALIBRATION
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP/4PBP)
-
PIP
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(4ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output (unit)
10W
-
Speaker Channel
2ch
-
Rich Bass
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Build-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
200 x 200 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
967 x 647.6 x 275mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
967 x 575.2 x 70.6mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1065 x 658 x 285mm
-
Weight with Stand
17.5kg
-
Weight without Stand
13.8kg
-
Weight in Shipping
21.5kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
