UltraHD 4K Monitor UD68
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size (inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Backlight Type
300 nits
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear
-
----- Signal Input -----
-----
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
Display Port
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
---- Audio Out ----
----
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
40W Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
29W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30~135kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56~61Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30~135kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56~61Hz
-
FreeSync V-Frequency Range
40~60Hz
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Display Port (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Front
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White Blinking
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
16
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Front Deco : Black texture ; Middle : Sliver spray
-
Back Cover Color
White High Glossy
-
Stand Color
White High Glossy / Silver Spray
-
Base Color
Silver spray
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes (-2º~15º)
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
615x186.2x455.7
-
Set (without Stand)
615x49.3x365.1
-
Wall Mount
100mm*100mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.9
-
Set (without Stand)
4.6
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
