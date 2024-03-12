We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27UD69-W
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
Brightness(Typ.)
Typical 300nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
4:3 in Wide
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (version 2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Freesync
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (ver2.0)
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort
1 (ver1.2)
-
- H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
- V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FREESYNC
-
HDMI / DP
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz
RESOLUTION – PC
-
HDMI
3840x2160@60Hz
-
DP
3840x2160@60Hz
RESOLUTION – VIDEO
-
HDMI
3840x2160@60Hz
DESIGN - COLOR
-
Frame
Silver spray
-
Back Cover
White
-
Stand
White
-
Base
White hair line
DESIGN - STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-2°~15°
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Language
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Traditional, Simplified), Japanese, Korean
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Type
Joystick
POWER
-
Type
40W Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA Typ.)
29.8W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
EPA
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
615.0 x 209.5 x 454.9
-
Set (without Stand)
615.0 x 49.4 x 365.1
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5
-
Set (without Stand)
4.6
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, DP to DP Cable, HDMI Cable, Easy Setup Guide, Calibration Report, Software CD
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
Model
LSW140B
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.