BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    Typical 300nits, Min 280nits

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • 4:3 in Wide

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (version 2.2)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Freesync

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (ver2.0)

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort

    1 (ver1.2)

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FREESYNC

  • HDMI / DP

    Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz

RESOLUTION – PC

  • HDMI

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • DP

    3840x2160@60Hz

RESOLUTION – VIDEO

  • HDMI

    3840x2160@60Hz

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Frame

    Silver spray

  • Back Cover

    White

  • Stand

    White

  • Base

    White hair line

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -2°~15°

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Language

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Traditional, Simplified), Japanese, Korean

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Type

    Joystick

POWER

  • Type

    40W Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA Typ.)

    29.8W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    615.0 x 209.5 x 454.9

  • Set (without Stand)

    615.0 x 49.4 x 365.1

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.6

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, DP to DP Cable, HDMI Cable, Easy Setup Guide, Calibration Report, Software CD

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • Model

    LSW140B

  • VESA Standard

    100 × 100

