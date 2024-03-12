We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21:9 UltraWide 29UB65
All Spec
BASIC
-
Screen Size
29
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7M (True)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
[Jack Location] - Signal Input
Rear
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[Jack Location] - Audio Output
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Type
2ch (L/R)
-
Audio output
Speaker 7W*2
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adaptor
-
Input
100-240V
-
Power: Normal On (Typ.)
47W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (Digital)
30~90kHz
-
V-Frequency (Digital)
56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)
RESOLUTION
-
Digital (PC)
2560*1080
-
DP (PC)
2560*1080
-
HDMI (Video)
2560*1080
CONTROL KEY
-
[Key Location]
Bottom
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 key
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color (On mode)
White
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
White (Blinking)
OSD
-
Country (Language)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (brazil)
-
Number of Language
16
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
PBP
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes
-
Other1
Screen Split (S/W)
-
Other2
Auto Resolution (S/W)
-
Other3
Super Energy Saving
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black Glossy
-
Stand Color
Gray (Metal plating)
-
Base Color
Gray (Metal plating)
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
-
Tilt
5º-15º
-
Height Adj. (mm)
110mm
-
Pivot
Yes (0-90º)
DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
703.0x225.0x425.0
-
Set (without Stand)
703.0x124.0x418.0
-
Wall Mount
VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
6.8
-
Set (without Stand)
5.1
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
TUV-GS
TUV-TYPE
-
EPA
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 8
Win8
-
Display Port
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
S/W Install CD(PC OS)
Screen Splitter, Auto resolution(SW)
-
Stand Body cover
Yes
-
screw
Yes
-
Owners manual
Yes
