LG 21:9 UltraWide 29UB65

BASIC

  • Screen Size

    29

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7M (True)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2628 mm x 0.2628 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • [Jack Location] - Signal Input

    Rear

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [Jack Location] - Audio Output

    Rear

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Type

    2ch (L/R)

  • Audio output

    Speaker 7W*2

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    Adaptor

  • Input

    100-240V

  • Power: Normal On (Typ.)

    47W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    30~90kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    56~75Hz (HDMI 56 ~ 61Hz)

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (PC)

    2560*1080

  • DP (PC)

    2560*1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    2560*1080

CONTROL KEY

  • [Key Location]

    Bottom

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 key

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White (Blinking)

OSD

  • Country (Language)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (brazil)

  • Number of Language

    16

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes

  • Other1

    Screen Split (S/W)

  • Other2

    Auto Resolution (S/W)

  • Other3

    Super Energy Saving

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    Black Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    Black Glossy

  • Stand Color

    Gray (Metal plating)

  • Base Color

    Gray (Metal plating)

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

  • Tilt

    5º-15º

  • Height Adj. (mm)

    110mm

  • Pivot

    Yes (0-90º)

DIMENSION( W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    703.0x225.0x425.0

  • Set (without Stand)

    703.0x124.0x418.0

  • Wall Mount

    VESA Compatible (75mmx75mm)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    6.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    5.1

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    TUV-TYPE

  • EPA

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 8

    Win8

  • Display Port

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD(PC OS)

    Screen Splitter, Auto resolution(SW)

  • Stand Body cover

    Yes

  • screw

    Yes

  • Owners manual

    Yes

