29UM59-P

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    29"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    8bits (6bit+FRC), 16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    1,000,000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Screen split Software

    Yes

  • My Display Preset Software

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control Software

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (ver1.4)

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FREESYNC

  • HDMI / DP

    40~75Hz (HDMI Only)

DESIGN - STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5°~20°

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On

    28W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    703 × 213 × 414

  • Set (without Stand)

    703 × 64 × 328

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.4

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.7

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, HDMI Cable

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • VESA Standard

    75 × 75

