34" Class 21:9 UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor

34" Class 21:9 UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor

34UC79G

34" Class 21:9 UltraGear Curved Gaming Monitor

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    34" Curved 144Hz

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Response Time (Typ.)

    14ms

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (ver2.0)

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30 ~ 163KHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    60~144Hz

  • DisplayPort

    1 (ver1.2)

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 163KHz

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    60~144Hz (FreeSync 50~144Hz)

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • Audio Line Out

    1

  • USB

    Yes

  • - Up-stream

    1 (USB3.0)

  • - Down-stream

    2 (USB3.0) * included Quick Charge for port 1

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA7.0)

    50W

  • Normal On(Typ.)

    52W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

GAME

  • Freesync

    Yes (DP 50~144Hz)

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Full Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (Picture Mode)

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super + resolution

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

APPLICATION SOFTWARE

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~20 degree

  • Height(Range)

    120mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    830.5 x449.5 x279.7　

  • Set (without Stand)

    830.5x370.3x75.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.6

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.4

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

