34" Class 21:9 Curved UltraGear Gaming Monitor
All Spec
BASIC
-
Size (Inch)
34"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 colour
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300cd/m2 (Typ.), 240cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Adpative Sync
G-Sync
-
Quick Charge
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
ver 1.4
-
- H-Frequency(HDMI)
30kHz ~ 140kHz
-
- V-Frequency(HDMI)
24Hz ~ 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
ver1.2
-
- H-Frequency(DisplayPort)
66kHz ~ 166kHz
66kHz ~ 194kHz (overclock)
-
- V-Frequency(DisplayPort)
30Hz ~ 144Hz
30Hz ~ 166Hz (overclock)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
RESOLUTION – PC
-
HDMI
2560x1080@60Hz
-
USB-C
2560x1080@144Hz
2560x1080 @ 166Hz(Overclock)
RESOLUTION – VIDEO
-
HDMI
1080P
DESIGN - COLOR
-
Frame
Black
-
Back Cover
Black (Vent : Red Pearl)
-
Stand
Black (Rear cover: Red Pearl)
-
Base
Black (Rear cover: Red Pearl)
DESIGN - STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes / -5º ~ 20º
-
Height Adjustable Stand
Max. 120mm
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Language
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Type
Joystick
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA Typ.)
60W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
819.9 × 279.7 × 445.3 (Height down)
819.9 × 279.7 × 565.3 (Height Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
819.9 × 87 × 364.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.3
-
Set (without Stand)
6.1
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Accessory
Power Cord, USB3.0 Upstream Cable, Display Port, Cable Holder / Mouse Holder
WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)
-
VESA Standard
100 × 100
