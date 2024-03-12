About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" Class 21:9 Curved UltraGear Gaming Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" Class 21:9 Curved UltraGear Gaming Monitor

34UC89G

34" Class 21:9 Curved UltraGear Gaming Monitor

Print

All Spec

BASIC

  • Size (Inch)

    34"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 colour

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300cd/m2 (Typ.), 240cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Adpative Sync

    G-Sync

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    ver 1.4

  • - H-Frequency(HDMI)

    30kHz ~ 140kHz

  • - V-Frequency(HDMI)

    24Hz ~ 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    ver1.2

  • - H-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    66kHz ~ 166kHz
    66kHz ~ 194kHz (overclock)

  • - V-Frequency(DisplayPort)

    30Hz ~ 144Hz
    30Hz ~ 166Hz (overclock)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

RESOLUTION – PC

  • HDMI

    2560x1080@60Hz

  • USB-C

    2560x1080@144Hz
    2560x1080 @ 166Hz(Overclock)

RESOLUTION – VIDEO

  • HDMI

    1080P

DESIGN - COLOR

  • Frame

    Black

  • Back Cover

    Black (Vent : Red Pearl)

  • Stand

    Black (Rear cover: Red Pearl)

  • Base

    Black (Rear cover: Red Pearl)

DESIGN - STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes / -5º ~ 20º

  • Height Adjustable Stand

    Max. 120mm

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Language

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Type

    Joystick

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.5W

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    819.9 × 279.7 × 445.3 (Height down)
    819.9 × 279.7 × 565.3 (Height Up)

  • Set (without Stand)

    819.9 × 87 × 364.5

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.3

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.1

ACCESSORY

  • Standard Accessory

    Power Cord, USB3.0 Upstream Cable, Display Port, Cable Holder / Mouse Holder

WALL MOUNT(OPTIONAL)

  • VESA Standard

    100 × 100

Our Picks for You 