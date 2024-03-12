We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 160Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
Easy and Comfortable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 568.3 x 260(↑) 809 x 458.3 x 260(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.5
FEATURES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.42
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 x 0.23175
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1800R
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Buy Directly
34WP65C-B
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor