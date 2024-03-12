About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor

34WP65C-B

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Curved Monitor

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
160Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. It helps gamers to response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 160Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms MBR
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Crosshair target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
one-click stand for convenient installation

One Click Stand

Easy installation

height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Height

0~110mm

tilt adjustable stand within the range of -5 degrees to 20 degrees

Tilt

-5~20°

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    1800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 568.3 x 260(↑) 809 x 458.3 x 260(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.5

FEATURES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Size [cm]

    86.42

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 x 0.23175

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1800R

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

Our Picks for You 