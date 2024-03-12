About Cookies on This Site

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

34WQ75C-B

front view

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Display

IPS
34” QHD (3440 x 1440)

Color

sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10

Connectivity

USB Type-C™
USB (RJ45) Port
LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

Represents details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.

*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity 

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
Display icon

Display

Data icon

Data

Power Deliveryn icon

Power Delivery

Ethernet icon

Ethernet

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.

See All Ports

USB 2.0 upstream icon

USB 2.0 upstream

USB 3.0 downstream icon

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

USB Type-C icon

USB Type-C

LAN icon

LAN

90W Power Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Icon that describes one click stand.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
Icon that describes adjusting height from 0 to 110mm.

Height Range

0~110mm
Icon that describes tilting from -5 to 20°.

Tilt

-5~20°
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34.14

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969.0 x 498 x 171

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Built-in KVM

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    150W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable Holder

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34.14

  • Size [cm]

    86.705

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    3800R

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

