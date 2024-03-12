We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.
See More, Do More
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity
Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.
See All Ports
Power Delivery Up to 90W
With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the case of other model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS)feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Easy and Comfortable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34.14
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
969.0 x 498 x 171
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Others (Features)
Built-in KVM
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
150W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34.14
-
Size [cm]
86.705
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
3800R
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Buy Directly
34WQ75C-B
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor