38" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD+ HDR IPS Curved Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
38
-
Size (cm)
95.29
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Curved
Yes
HDR
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
COLOR & CALIBRATION
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 @ 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
1
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 @ 60Hz
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
897.2 x 596.3 x 234.9 mm (Up)
897.2 x 496.3 x 234.9 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
897.2 x 394 x 91.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1058 x 545 x 212 mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.5
-
Weight without Stand
7.2
-
Weight in Shipping
11.8
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
