49" 32:9 UltraWide™ Dual QHD Nano IPS™ Curved Monitor

49WQ95C-W

49" 32:9 UltraWide™ Dual QHD Nano IPS™ Curved Monitor

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1330 x 298 x 490

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14.7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    19.6

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Built-in KVM, Live Color Low Blue Light

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    103W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable Holder

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    49

  • Size [cm]

    124.46

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.234 x 0.234

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    3800R

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

