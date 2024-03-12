We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The almighty gaming monitor will be your strategy for victory
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Entertainment
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut
0.72
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
300 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
70,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
RCA In
Yes
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
LIPS
-
rmal On(Typ.)
42W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
<1.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
<1W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Other1
SRS WoW (tru-surround HD)
-
Other2
Reaction lighting (Game, Movie, Music, off Mode)
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
White Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
White Glossy
-
Stand Color
White Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
5º-15º
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
555.5(W)*205.95(D)*419.2(H)
-
Set (without Stand)
555.5(W)*73.34(D)*409.5(H)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.16
-
Set (without Stand)
4.96
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option
-
PC Audio
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 years
