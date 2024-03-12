About Cookies on This Site

The almighty gaming monitor will be your strategy for victory

W2363V

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Entertainment

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    23

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut

    0.72

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    70,000:1

  • Response Time(ms)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • Component Video

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • RCA In

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)

    LIPS

  • rmal On(Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    <1.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    <1W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

  • Other1

    SRS WoW (tru-surround HD)

  • Other2

    Reaction lighting (Game, Movie, Music, off Mode)

MECHANIC

  • Front Color

    White Glossy

  • Back Cover Color

    White Glossy

  • Stand Color

    White Glossy

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    5º-15º

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    555.5(W)*205.95(D)*419.2(H)

  • Set (without Stand)

    555.5(W)*73.34(D)*409.5(H)

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    5.16

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.96

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Option

  • PC Audio

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 years

