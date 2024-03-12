About Cookies on This Site

Upgrade to VIP program

VIP program - Terms & Conditions

The VIP program of LG electronics HK Ltd (hereinafter ""LGEHK"") is a program that allows purchasers from the site https://lg.com/hk_en  (hereinafter, ""Site"") to access promotions, special offers or additional features as per the discretion of LGEHK.



Terms and Conditions



1. It is at the discretion of LG Electronics regarding who may gain access to the LG shop.



2. Only users who have an active LG account and accept these Terms and Conditions can use the LG shop website. You can create an account by signing up at the following url https://www.lg.com/hk_en/login/ and then accept these Terms and Conditions. The cancellation of the account, for whatever reason, automatically cancels the right to use the LG shop website.



3. The receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion or similar is at the total discretion of LG Electronics.



4. LG electronics reserves the right to inhibit, suspend, modify or revoke the use or account related to the LG shop at any time, for any reason and without prior notice.



5. Since the LG shop may provide favorable offers or features relating to the purchase of LG products than what are normally available on the market, the user is aware that the granting of access to the LG shop constitutes a preferential treatment and is not available to all. For this reason, and in order to preserve the exclusivity and effectiveness of the LG shop, the user undertakes to keep the strictest confidentiality and not to disclose to third parties any information regarding the LG shop, including its existence, in particular reference, by way of example but not limited to, to prices, offers and conditions of sale. User undertakes the purchase of LG Electronics products is strictly for user’s personal use, and any unauthorized sales of such products by user in market is strictly forbidden by LG Electronics. LG Electronics reserves its right to withdraw any user’s access to LG shop, should LG Electronics have reasonable doubt that such user commits any violation under the Terms and Conditions. 



6. For anything not specified here, please refer to any Terms and Conditions shown on the LG shop website. 



By clicking accept, the user fully and unconditionally accepts these Terms and Conditions.

VIP program - privacy policy

Please refer here https://www.lg.com/hk_en/privacy for our privacy policy.