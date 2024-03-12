We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free gift: Dermathera protection case, The history of Whoo Intensive Nutritive Eye Cream Set (Valued $1,363) and Lavida Calming Gel (Valued $290).
Protection case and Essence Set will be delivered separately. No additional registration required with purchasing at LG.com online shop, we will contact you within one month on delivery details.
LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1
*Emblem Acquisition
-Powder Room : Issued based on a subjective product evaluation targeting 30 members of the online community Powder Room's experience team, where products were provided by LG Electronics (2023).
-Encouragement Award at the 2023 Korea Brand Awards.
-The emblems were acquired in Korea.
The beginning of easy home care, Dermathera
Immediate anti-sagging effect
Accurate energy delivery
UV sterilization
Ergonomic design
Are you worried about decreased skin elasticity due to the reduction of core tension in your skin?
As the amount of collagen and elastin in the skin decreases due to aging, the skin begins to sag, and the mid-facial area lengthens, the balance of the face is disturbed.
It's an image comparing a person with a long middle and a short middle.
*Videos and images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
*This video has been staged for illustration purposes only.
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound creates powerful Tensor cores
LG's High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology creates Tensor cores, a powerful energy source that helps produce collagen and elastin, which are key to skin elasticity.
*Tensor core is a marketing term that expresses the spherical shape of the ultrasonic energy coagulation point formed at a depth of 3.0 mm in the dermis layer.
*Differences may vary depending on individual skin characteristics and cosmetics used together.
*This device is a skin care device and is not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to the product function.
*This device, which uses High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology, is an industrial skin care device and is not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to
the product function.
Data confirms the elasticity improvement effect of Dermathera
*Results of BLQ1 4 weeks.
*As a result of the human body application test, it has been confirmed that it is effective in tightening the skin of the forehead, eye area, cheeks, and chin area, resulting in significant changes in facial sagging and facial lines.
*Used with Lavida Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after using the device is expressed as a multiplier / 2022.6.22~8.12 / 25 adult women (12 with sensitive skin, 13 with non-sensitive skin) Use once a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center.
*Differences may vary depending on individual skin characteristics and cosmetics used together.
*This device is a skin care device and is not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects in relation to the product function.
image
Skin sagging improvement effect confirmed by clinical figures
A graph showing the effect of improving skin sagging confirmed by clinical figures.
*Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after using the device / 2022.6.22~7.25 / 25 adult women (12 patients with sensitive skin, 13 patients with non-sensitive skin) Use once a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center Co., Ltd.).
*Test results excerpted from human application test report for consumers' understanding.
*Differences may vary depending on individual skin characteristics and cosmetics used together.
image
Ideal depth of 3 mm for safe elasticity improvement
It is located in the core layer of skin elasticity that generates collagen and elastin, allowing even non-experts to safely and efficiently produce collagen.
*The video above is simulated for illustrative purposes only.
*Based on the 7MHz frequency used in home beauty devices.
Overwhelming irradiation technology
Dermathera's patented lenses deliver distributed energy to the 3mm elastic core layer in the skin, and the ultra-precise control motor generates 15 Tensor cores per irradiation for fast and precise energy delivery.
*A patented lens refers to a lens with the application of CIM (Ceramic Injection) method and patented lens Edge shape on the focused ultrasonic lens, which enables the technology to form accurate depth and focus through precise control of curvature and deformation.
*The image shown is a staged image for better understanding.
*An ultra-precision control motor refers to a motor with applied piezoelectric linear motor technology, which has advantages in high-speed transfer, low voltage, and product miniaturization. As a result, it shows effective energy distribution and energy concentration even with small energy and dot numbers over a relatively short distance, and prevents energy dispersion. The image shown is a staged image for better understanding.
Gyro sensor that doesn't miss a single shot
Available to detect tilt deviations, voice guidance enables accurate ultrasound irradiation.
It is an image that shows the ideal angle of the product.
*A gyro controller refers to the marketing naming of the 6-axis sensor combined with a gyroscope applied to this device. The 6-axis sensor combined with a gyroscope detects the tilt of the handpiece using an acceleration sensor, and as a result, voice guidance can be given when the product's usable tilt is deviated.
*This is a marketing expression derived based on the results of experiments to ensure product quality. The experimental environment is controlled with surrounding temperature/humidity: 25± 5℃, 60± 10%. The shot investigation standard is whether it operates at ±50˚ or more, and the Dot investigation standard is whether 9 dots or more are investigated at ±50˚, passing the experimental items for each long and short axis angle.
*The image shown is a staged image for better understanding.
LG's sterilization technology as it is!
The UVC function inside the cradle sterilizes 99.99% of the four major bacteria: E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida.
This is an image of charging and sterilizing the product on the cradle.
*BLQ1 Sterilization and Bactericidal Test / Measurement of live bacterial count before and after UV sterilization / July 26, 2022 - August 22, 2022 / Test strains: E.coli, S.aureus, P.aeruginosa, C.albicans / Investigation
during UVC operation time (158 seconds) after strain inoculation / Korea Chemical Convergence Testing Research Institute.
SGS
On Nov 14, 2023, we obtained this certification by passing the test for automatic protection, overcurrent, overvoltage, overcharge, overdischarge, and overheating for the Dermathera circuit from the SGS agency.
Dual way grip that is easy for both thumb and index finger
Through usability research based on human body data, we have developed a button position and size that allows for both thumb and index finger shots.
*This image is simulated for illustration purposes only.
*Through internal evaluation and study by form factor and use area, it was confirmed that the degree of freedom of the finger pressing the shot is required depending on the part of the device used.
We have suggested the position and size of the buttons that can be pressed with both the thumb and the index finger.
*It is based on the average data obtained through industry-academia studies, and there may be individual differences in satisfaction with the size.
Skinny Head that meticulously covers even the curved facial areas
Graph showing the results of industry and academic research on skinny heads in products.
*This is the size of the survey department derived based on the average data obtained through industry-academia studies.
Skin care that fits me perfectly,
for a long time
image
5-step level adjustment to suit my skin
Choose the stage that suits your skin status from step 1~5 to feel the effect of improving skin elasticity.
This is an image showing the product panel and five steps.
*The level of device usage and efficacy are not related, so please choose and use the intensity that suits your skin.
disclaimer
2 years of effective elasticity care in comfort
Each cartridge can be used for a total of 30,000 shots, so if you use the recommended amount of 300 shots per week, it can be used for about 2 years.
This is an image of a cartridge placed on a laser light.
Ultra-dense skin care routine
Total care from cheeks to forehead, chin and neck at once.
Image showing part-specific usage routines.
Press and hold the power button for at least about 2 seconds to turn on the product
A short press of the power button may prevent the appliance from turning on or turning off. (On: about 2 seconds or more / Off: about 3 seconds or more)
Press the Level button to select the intensity (1~5 levels)
When using the product for the first time, we recommend starting from step 1.
Apply sufficient moisture gel to the irradiation part of the device or desired care area
The more moisturizing gel you apply, the less irritation you will have.
Press the Shot button to use. Each time the button is pressed, 1 shot is irradiated
It is a device that injects one shot at a time by pressing a button, so please press the button every time you move the part.
Image showing how to use the product by pressing the shot button.
Follow the voice guidance and move the care area in order, injecting shots as directed
When using the product for the first time, watch the video and follow along.
'An image showing the use of the product on the curved part of the statue.
Device configuration
An image showing the components of the product.
FAQ
Do you have to shoot all the prescribed shots to be effective?
In the early stages when you're not familiar with the device, we recommend following the user guide and voice guidance for care. Once you're comfortable with its use, we suggest focusing on areas of concern within the recommended usage amount (300 shots).
Does increasing the level improve the effectiveness?
The depth of penetration remains the same at 3.0mm regardless of the level, with only the diameter of the energy coagulation point differing. Increasing the level does not necessarily enhance the effect, so please start from level 1 and gradually increase to find the level that suits you best.
Do I have to use it only with a moisturizing gel?
You need to use a moisturizing gel or a product with a lot of moisture for the device to function properly, so please make sure to apply the product before use. In addition to the LAVIDA calming care gel that comes with the product purchase, you can also use gel-type moisture creams, soothing gels, aloe gels, and other products you usually have for care.
Is it the same as the device used in hospitals?
Dermathera is a beauty device that applies the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology used in professional care, adjusting the intensity and skin penetration depth to be safely used at home. Although individual results may vary, with consistent use, you can expect effects such as improved elasticity, tightening, and facial contouring.
Do I have to use it only once a week?
It is recommended to use 300 shots once a week, but it is also okay to adjust the number of shots for each area. (e.g. Monday: 80 shots in the cheek area, Wednesday: 100 shots in the chin area, 120 shots in the neck and forehead on Friday, etc.)
Even if I press the button, I can't get a shot.
The shot button on the Dermathera (BLQ1) does not work if you hold it down continuously. After adhering the irradiation part to the area you want to care for, click the button to use it.
Should I only use it on my bare face after cleansing?
This device delivers ultrasound energy by targeting a depth of 3.0mm under the skin surface, so it can be used even with makeup on. However, due to the nature of the device that requires the application of gel, the applied gel may remove or smudge the makeup.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
FUNCTION
Purpose of use
Facial Line Care Device
Cartridge use time
300 shots per use / total 30,000 shots (Dots per shot : 15)
Main function
HIFU
Mode Operation time
5 levels
BATTERY
Charging time (hrs)
4
Battery spec
Li-ion 3,000 mAh(3.7 V)
Battery usage time
4
DISPLAY
Type
OLED (MONO)
Size (inch)
1.3
EFFICACY
Clinical test result
Skin tightening effect on Forehead 29.8%, Cheek 10.2% and Under chin 34.8%. Skin sagging improvement on Neck 15.4%, Facial line (skin tightening) 7.6% and angle 3.8%.
Clinical test condition
Used with LAVIDA Calming Care Gel / Improvement rate before and after device use / 2022.6.22~8.12 / 25 adult women (12 with sensitive skin, 13 with non-sensitive skin) used once a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical R&D Center
Remark
This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.
GENERAL
Model name
BLQ1
Rated voltage
5V, 2A
-
Material
Head: Medical grade SUS316L standard compliant material, PI film material, SGS allergy test completed for the appearance material that touches the skin.
SPEC
Color
White
-
50.8 X 56.2 X 235.7
-
36 X 40 X 200
-
280
-
39.5 X 15.8
UV FUNCTION
-
158
-
YES
