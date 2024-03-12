LG Pra.L Dermathera BLQ1

*Tensor core is a marketing term that expresses the spherical shape of the ultrasonic energy coagulation point formed at a depth of 3.0 mm in the dermis layer.

*Differences may vary depending on individual skin characteristics and cosmetics used together.

*This device is a skin care device and is not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to the product function.

*This device, which uses High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology, is an industrial skin care device and is not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to

the product function.