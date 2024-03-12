Disclaimer

1) Deliver fast, change fast

-Skin Booster Boosting Mode, 6-step, 3-minute use

-Human application test results: CNP DERMA+ANSWER Melaspot Brightening Ampoule + TOXNFILL Hyaluronic Boosting Ampoule used together / Skin Booster + cosmetics vs. hand + cosmetics control group, comparative test on skin moisture, firmness, skin tone, skin glow, pores, and skin soothing / February 26, 2024 - April 1, 2024 / 23 adult women (including 10 with sensitive skin), used twice a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center

-There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics or cosmetics used together.

-This device is a skin care device, not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to the product function.

2) Achieve healthy

-The above results are expressed as a % of improvement within 72 hours, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks immediately after use of A compared to the hand application control group.

3) Excellent absorbency

-Skin Booster Boosting Mode in level 6 for 3 minutes

-Human application test results: Use of TOXNFILL Hyaluronic Boosting Ampoule / Comparison between two control groups, Skin Booster + Cosmetics vs. Hand + Cosmetics /

After absorption of the ampoule and a 30-minute wait, the degree of absorption, absorption amount, absorption depth, and absorption speed of the ampoule were measured using Raman microscopy, and the improvement rate compared to the Hand + Cosmetics control group was expressed in a %.

-February 5 - February 16, 2024 / 20 adult women (including 10 with sensitive skin) / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center

-Test results have been excerpted from the test performance report for consumer understanding.

-There may be personal differences depending on individual skin characteristics or skincare product combinations.

4) smooth makeup

-Skin Booster Boosting Mode, 6-step, 3-minute use

-Human application test results: CNP DERMA+ANSWER Melaspot Brightening Ampoule + TOXNFILL Hyaluronic Boosting Ampoule used together / Test on makeup adhesion and 24-hour makeup adhesion after using Skin Booster + cosmetics together / Expressed as % of makeup adhesion after one application and 24-hour makeup adhesion after one application

-August 21, 2024 to August 23, 2024 / 22 adult women / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center

