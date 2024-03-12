About Cookies on This Site

LG Pra.L Skin Booster

  • Free gift : 2 pcs x TOXNFILL Hyaluron Boosting Ampoule (Value$233)

LG Pra.L Skin Booster

BBS1

LG Pra.L Skin Booster

Front view of LG Pra.L Skin Booster

Glowing, radiant skin in no time

Image of an easy-to-use product design

Easy to use

Small size and user-friendly design

Image of a product delivering a substance under the skin layers

Deep boosting

Skincare with maximum absorption

Image of a woman applying the product to her face, highlighting safe materials

Safe and reliable

Made with skin-safe materials

3 modes available

Tailored 3 mode

Customized to suit your skin

Image of a female model holding the product

LG Pra.L

New essential routine for Inner-glow

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

女模特兒拿著該產品的視頻，顯示指標有所改善：與手用相比，+161% 皮膚光澤度、+406% 毛孔縮小、+197% 內層皮膚彈性、+177% 膚色、+155% 皮膚水合度

Deliver quickly,
change fast1)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Ergonomic design

Easy to carry, simple to use biophilic pebble design

Ergonomic pebble design is simple to use and fits comfortably in the hand for easy application anytime, anywhere

Image showing the product's wide contact surface and ergonomic angled design

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Gives skin an energy boost

Needleless technology

Absorb deeply with Dual Boosting technology

Innovations in electroporation (EP) and sonophoresis (SP) help maximize the absorption of ingredients.

STEP 1. Electroporation

Absorbs deeply

Electrical pulses create temporary perforations in the skin to allow deep absorption of active ingredients.

STEP 2. Sonophoresis

Evenly spread

Ingredients are diffused in the skin by using low-frequency ultrasound at a rate of 355,000 micro-vibrations/second.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Skincare, tailored to your skin

Choose from three settings (boosting, turbo, and repair), with a further six levels available in boosting mode.

Moisture, glowing, pore, skin tone improvement

Boosting mode

Dual boosting uses EP(Electroporation) to open microscopic passages, and SP(Sonophoresis) ultrasound vibrates the skin for increased absorption of ingredients.

*3-min daily.

Deep absorption

Turbo mode

Uses electrical pulses (EP) for 5 minutes for fast and intense penetration of ingredients.

*For days when intensive care is needed, 2-3 times a week

Low-irritation skin soothing & skin texture care

Repair mode

For dry or sensitive skin, repair mode reduces irritation through 355,000 low-frequency ultrasound micro-vibration/second.

*Evening soothing care (3 minutes, once a day)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Image of a female model holding the product to her face / Immediate results: hydration increase +155%, pore reduction after 2 weeks +1920%, skin calming after 4 weeks +150%

Amazing skin changes

The more you use it, the more you realize it

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Skin improvement effect

Achieve healthy2), radiant skin with every application

Notice a difference in your skin with every day of use, and experience healthier, more radiant skin with continued use.

After use compared to using hands

155% Skin hydration

Immediate hydration after just one application

After 2 weeks' use

1920% reduction in pore size

Enjoy firmer and smoother skin with reduced pore size.

After 4 weeks' use

150% improvement in skin soothing

Skin is soothed, refreshed and healthy with a radiant glow

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Excellent absorbency3)

It shows overwhelming absorbency compared to hand use.

Hand Care Absorption 

Skin Booster Absorption

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Complete your smooth makeup4) with Skin Booster

Ultra-adherent, long-lasting

A morning look that lasts
all day

Boosting 1: Smooth, pore-free texture for makeup (Keyboard-Enter)

Boosting 2: Long-lasting, blended for an all-day flawless look

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

HOW-TO-USE

Skin Booster care solution

How to change with an easy daily routine anytime, anywhere

Video of a woman applying an ampoule to her face after cleansing

Step 1. After cleansing your face thoroughly, apply a generous amount of skincare product to each area you want to work on.

Video of opening the product cap and turning it on

Step 2. Open the head protector cap and press and hold the Power (Level/Mode) button for at least 1.5 seconds to turn on the device.

Video of the power button being pressed, showing the level increasing

Step 3. Short press the Power (Level/Mode) button to select the Boosting intensity and mode that is right for you.

Video of a woman rubbing under her eyes while the product is turned on

Step 4. Select the mode that is right for you, then use the Boosting head to gently massage the skin for around 3-5 minutes.

Video of a woman rubbing between her nose and under her eyes.

Step5. The pointed edge of the head provides convenient care for areas such as the eyes and nose.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Device configuration

Product components: 1. The product, 2. Charging cable

*1. Skin booster device / 2. Type C charging cable 

*Adapter sold separately

FAQ

Q.

What skin care products should I use?

A.

Use this device after cleansing your face thoroughly and applying your existing skin care routine or products for your skin type (vitamins, serums, etc.). Please be careful when using products such as denatured alcohol, sunscreen, and oils, as they may reduce the effectiveness of the device.

Q.

What do I do if my skin feels dry?

A.

We recommend reducing the frequency of use and applying a moisturizing cream after each use. 

Also, if you are taking any medications, please check with your doctor to see if they dry out your skin.

Q.

How do I know if it suits my skin

A.

We recommend testing currently using cosmetics with the device on the inside of your arm before using the device on your face. 

Q.

How do I take care of the device?

A.

After use, if you notice any product or debris on the device or its head, wipe the area with a wet tissue and then wipe it once more with a soft, dry towel or cloth. Then, close the head protector cap and store the device in a well-ventilated area.

*Do not use harsh cleaning chemicals such as benzene, acetone, thinner, etc.

Disclaimer

 

1) Deliver fast, change fast

-Skin Booster Boosting Mode, 6-step, 3-minute use

-Human application test results: CNP DERMA+ANSWER Melaspot Brightening Ampoule + TOXNFILL Hyaluronic Boosting Ampoule used together / Skin Booster + cosmetics vs. hand + cosmetics control group, comparative test on skin moisture, firmness, skin tone, skin glow, pores, and skin soothing / February 26, 2024 - April 1, 2024 / 23 adult women (including 10 with sensitive skin), used twice a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center

-There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics or cosmetics used together.

-This device is a skin care device, not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to the product function.

 

2) Achieve healthy

-Human application test results: CNP DERMA+ANSWER Melaspot Brightening Ampoule + TOXNFILL Hyaluronic Boosting Ampoule used together / Skin Booster + cosmetics vs. hand + cosmetics control group, comparative test on skin moisture, firmness, skin tone, skin glow, pores, and skin soothing / February 26, 2024 - April 1, 2024 / 23 adult women (including 10 with sensitive skin), used twice a week for 4 weeks / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center

-The above results are expressed as a % of improvement within 72 hours, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks immediately after use of A compared to the hand application control group.

-This device is a skin care device, not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to the product function.

 

3) Excellent absorbency

-Skin Booster Boosting Mode in level 6 for 3 minutes

-Human application test results: Use of TOXNFILL Hyaluronic Boosting Ampoule / Comparison between two control groups, Skin Booster + Cosmetics vs. Hand + Cosmetics / 

  After absorption of the ampoule and a 30-minute wait, the degree of absorption, absorption amount, absorption depth, and absorption speed of the ampoule were measured using Raman microscopy, and the improvement rate compared to the Hand + Cosmetics control group was expressed in a %.

-February 5 - February 16, 2024 / 20 adult women (including 10 with sensitive skin) / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center

-Test results have been excerpted from the test performance report for consumer understanding.

-There may be personal differences depending on individual skin characteristics or skincare product combinations.

 

4) smooth makeup

-Skin Booster Boosting Mode, 6-step, 3-minute use

-Human application test results: CNP DERMA+ANSWER Melaspot Brightening Ampoule + TOXNFILL Hyaluronic Boosting Ampoule used together / Test on makeup adhesion and 24-hour makeup adhesion after using Skin Booster + cosmetics together / Expressed as % of makeup adhesion after one application and 24-hour makeup adhesion after one application

-August 21, 2024 to August 23, 2024 / 22 adult women / P&K Skin Clinical Research Center

-There may be differences depending on individual skin characteristics or cosmetics used together.

-This device is a skin care device, not a medical device, and does not provide any medical efficacy or effect other than cosmetic effects related to the product function.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

bbs1

All Spec

FUNCTION

  • Purpose of use

    makes cosmetic ingredients penetrate deep into the skin.

  • Main function

    EP(Electroporation)+SP(Sonophoresis) complex care allows the effective ingredients of cosmetics to penetrate deeper into the skin (moisturizing dry skin, improving skin elasticity/skin tone, skin texture and soothing care)

  • Mode Operation time

    Boosting mode : Once per day, 6 levels, 3 minutes
    Turbo mode : 2 - 3 times per week, 5 minutes
    Repair mode : Once per day, 3 minutes

BATTERY

  • Charging time (hrs)

    within 3.5 hrs

  • Battery spec

    Li-ion, 1,200 mAh

  • Battery usage time

    40 times of use with Boosting mode(120 minutes)

DISPLAY

  • Type

    USB C type charging

EFFICACY

  • Clinical test result

    1) Skin improvement effect : (compared to hand care) skin hydration 155%, inner skin elasticity(cheek) 240%, skin tone 320%, skin radiance 250%, pore reduction 1920%, skin soothing 150%
    2) Comsetic absorption : (compared to hand care) skin absorption(amount) 231%, skin absorption(depth) 293%, skin absoprtion(speed) 293%
    3) Makeup adherent test : adhesion after 1 time use 99%, durability after 24 hours 98%

  • Remark

    This device is a skin beauty device and does not qualify as a medical device.

GENERAL

  • Model name

    BBS1

  • Rated voltage

    5 V, 2.0 A

SAFETY FEATURE

  • Material

    Head: Durable, rust-resistant material that meets the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) standard for medical use SUS316L, SGS allergy test completed for product appearance material.

SPEC

  • Color

    White

  • Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    73 x 97 x 32

  • Net Weight (g)

    150g

  • Product head size (mm)

    1,100㎟

Our Picks for You 