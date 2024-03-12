We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI
Display
Smart
Usability
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Scalable & Adaptive Projector
Fits to Any Business
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Perfectly Compact Size
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector : Perfectly Compact Size
Smart Wireless Connection
Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
Joystick
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
YES
FEATURES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
Home
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
File(Office) Viewer
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES
-
Background Image
YES
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
DICOM
YES
-
TruMotion
YES
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
YES
-
Blank
YES
-
Expert controlvADJ
YES
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
YES
-
HDMI
2
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RS-232C
YES
-
IP control
YES
-
HDBaseT
1
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9.7
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
29dB(A)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
YES
-
DTS-HD
YES
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
380W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
Buy Directly
BU50NST
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI