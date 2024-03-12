About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI

BU50NST

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI

The ideal display for creators.

LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

4K UHD 3840 x 2160 l 5 000 ANSI lúmenov

Smart

Bezdrôtové pripojenie l webOS

Usability

Posun obrazu H ± 20 %, V ± 50 % l Priblíženie 1,6x
Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

5,000 ANSI Lumens : Maximize Power of Presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Maximize Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

 

Fits to Any Business

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift
Flexible and Easy Installation
12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector

Perfectly Compact Size

LG BU50NST, has not only 9.7kg compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector : Perfectly Compact Size

webOS Mirroring Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

 

 

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BU50NST keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Zoom

    1.6x

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    YES

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 Leg)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

CHANGEABLE F#

  • Changeable F#

    YES

FEATURES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    Home

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    YES

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES (On / Off)

  • File(Office) Viewer

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Image Flip

    YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5 (Smart)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    YES (Thru TV Plus App)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES

  • Background Image

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • DICOM

    YES

  • TruMotion

    YES

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    YES

  • Blank

    YES

  • Expert controlvADJ

    YES

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    YES

  • HDMI

    2

  • RJ45

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RS-232C

    YES

  • IP control

    YES

  • HDBaseT

    1

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9.7

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    YES ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Off (Max)

    29dB(A)

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

  • Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.6x

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    100%

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    YES

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice lll)

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Dolby Surround Audio

    YES

  • DTS-HD

    YES

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    380W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly

BU50NST

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI