LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

PF510Q

PF510Q

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Front view

LG CineBeam.

LG CineBeam.

Move to Movie

Simply transform your space into a cinematic experience with LG’s new smart projector.

Compact Design

  • One-hand Grip size
  • Simple IR Remote

Smart Usage

  • webOS & Wireless Connection
  • Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Display

  • Flexible Screen Size
  • Auto Vertical Keystone
The projector is designed for One-hand Grip.
Compact Size

Design for One-hand Grip

Lightweight and compact size that grabs in one hand, you can take it and create your theater anywhere.
Simple IR Remote

Control it Intuitively and Conveniently

The new simple IR remote control with a simplified UI and 18 buttons allows you to control the projector quickly and easily.

*The remote control is included in the package.

Disney , YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.
webOS 22

Access Your Favorite Content

Disney , YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.

Smart Wireless Connection

Apple Home and AirPlay.
Apple Home and AirPlay

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Expand Content to the Large Screen.
Screen Share

Expand it to the Large Screen

You simply share videos, photos, and music from your Android devices and laptop to up to a 120-inch large screen.

*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.

Extended Bluetooth Pairing.
Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Extended Bluetooth Pairing

By supporting Bluetooth pairing added Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, LG PF510Q can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, you can share the sound with your family or friend even in noise-sensitive environments.

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution

Flexible Screen Size for
Cinematic Immersion

With FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and compact size to fit anywhere, you can create your own immersive theater at home or at outdoors on a flexible screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.

Watching a movie in a narrow room.

Enjoy your own content even in a narrow room

Watching a movie with children.

Decorate your child's first small theater

Outdoor movies on the large screen in the backyard or rooftop.

Outdoor movies on the large screen for gathering with buddies in the backyard or rooftop

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.

Auto Vertical Keystone

It automatically corrects the trapezoidal screen, which occurs when the projector and the screen are not horizontal, to the straight rectangle screen.
Print

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    450

  • Type

    ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    YES (Vertical)

  • Output

    5W Mono

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    450

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Leg-Stand

    YES (4 Leg)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    YES

FEATURES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    YES

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    YES (Vertical)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    YES (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    YES (On / Off)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    YES (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Image Flip

    YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.0 (Smart)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES (Bean Bird)

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    YES (Full HD)

  • Upscaler

    YES (Full HD)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    YES

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    YES

  • AI Speaker Compatibility

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • HDR

    HDR

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    YES

  • Real Cinema

    YES

  • Auto Keystone

    YES (Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI

    2

  • RJ45

    1

  • USB Type-A

    1 (USB2.0)

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Life Hours

    30,000 Hrs

  • Type

    ﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920x1080)

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    24dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    26dB(A)

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    30" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m

  • Throw Ratio

    1.2

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    148 x 148 x 66.5

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    YES (Clear Voice Pro)

  • Output

    5W Mono

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    YES (Pass through)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%↑

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    62W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

PF510Q

PF510Q

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote