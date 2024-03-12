We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam HU715Q 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
Display
- Ultra Short Throw
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- 2,500 ANSI Lumens
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ
- Auto Brightness
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
- Built-in 20W+20W Stereo
Ultra Short Throw Ratio
*It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
**Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The color gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the color reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Check, Adjust, and Project Automatically
How to Operate the Auto Brightness
-
Conventional
-
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’. (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled)
**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
2.2 Ch included Quad Woofer
0.2 Ch : Woofer 2ea (L/R) on the back to enhance the bass range
*Needs to purchase Bluetooth speakers to use this function. Only LG Bluetooth speakers are guaranteed.
*4.2 channels effect : 2.2 Ch is implemented in virtual. Need to connect two Bluetooth speakers for 4.2 Ch effect.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
YES
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
Joystick
FEATURES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Premium CP
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
YES
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
FILMMAKER mode
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
YES
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
-
Dynamic Black
YES
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
3
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
-
IP control
YES (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11.1
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
30dB(A)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
80" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100"@21.7cm, Standard: @49.6cm
-
Throw Ratio
0.22
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1.18
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
533 x 315 x 153
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
20W + 20W Stereo
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
350W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
