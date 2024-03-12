We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote
Compact Design
- One-hand Grip size
- Simple IR Remote
Smart Usage
- webOS & Wireless Connection
- Bluetooth Audio Dual Out
Display
- Flexible Screen Size
- Auto Vertical Keystone
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.
Smart Wireless Connection
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution
Flexible Screen Size for
Cinematic Immersion
With FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and compact size to fit anywhere, you can create your own immersive theater at home or at outdoors on a flexible screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
450
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
YES (Vertical)
-
Output
5W Mono
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
450
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Leg-Stand
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
YES
FEATURES
-
Black Level Control
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
YES (Vertical)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
YES
-
Image Flip
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
YES
-
Noise Reduction
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
YES
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
YES
-
Setting Guide
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
YES (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
YES (Full HD)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
YES
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
HDR
HDR
-
HDR Tone Mapping
YES
-
Real Cinema
YES
-
Auto Keystone
YES (Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
YES
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
2
-
RJ45
1
-
USB Type-A
1 (USB2.0)
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Life Hours
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
4Ch(RGBB) LED
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
Full HD (1920x1080)
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
24dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
26dB(A)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
30" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
60"@1.59m, 100"@2.65m
-
Throw Ratio
1.2
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
148 x 148 x 66.5
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Remote Control - Normal
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
YES (Clear Voice Pro)
-
Output
5W Mono
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
YES (Pass through)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
62W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 65W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
Buy Directly
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote