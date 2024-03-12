We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Shop Offer] LG Accessory Sale
20/01/2025 ~ 30/04/2025
[Online Shop Exclusive] Selected Accessory Package Bundle Offer
1. Vacuum Cleaner Car Cleaning Set: Filter + Battery + Total Care Kit- 30% off
Add 1 of each of below accessoris in cart, and enjoy 30% off discounts
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner Total Care Kit AGF78838401
- LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Battery EAC63382208
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter ADQ74773930 / ADQ74773921 / ADQ74773923 / ADQ75798805 / ADQ75804702
2. Vacuum Cleaner Baby Caring Set: Filter + Battery + Bedding Nozzle + Steam Mop - 40% off
Add 1 of each of below accessoris in cart, and enjoy 40% off discounts
- LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner Battery EAC63382208
- LG CordZero™ Steam Power Mop AGB74615113
- LG CordZero™ Steam Battery Pack ABQ30171608
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - Bedding Power Punch AGB74252416
- LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter ADQ74773930 / ADQ74773921 / ADQ74773923 / ADQ75798805 / ADQ75804702
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.