Share Review on LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier and Get HK$200 Q-PETS e-Voucher

Promotion Period: 17/9/2025 – 31/10/2025

For purchases of AeroCatTower Air Purifier between 1 August 2025 and 31 October 2025 and you can finish the below steps (and specified conditions must also be met) to get a HK$200 Q-PETS e-voucher: -

Step 1) Write a review on LG.com – AeroCatTower Air Purifier

Step 2) Upload Image and review on your Instagram account

Step 3) Apply the redemption form

· Purchases the AeroCatTower Air Purifier between 1 August 2025 and 31 October 2025

· Register and upload the LG.COM review screencap, Instagram post screencap and Invoice on https://lgeredemption.com/en on or before 30 Nov 2025 *Please put all screencap and invoice in 1 photo to upload*

The gift is only available whilst stock lasts, winners will be notified through email on or before December 2025.





Please study the Terms and Conditions before participating in the promotion program. The Terms and Conditions constitute a legally binding agreement between you and LG ELECTRONICS HONG KONG LIMITED (“LGEHK”). Clients who participate in this Promotion have studied and understood these Terms and Conditions and agreed to comply them.

Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only valid between 17 September 2025 and 31 October 2025.

2. Q-PETS e-Voucher is only available whilst stock lasts. Winners will be notified by email on or before December 2025.

3. If the delivery of Gift is failed when LGEHK processes the redemption due to invalid email address provided by the client during registration, the redemption will be cancelled at LGEHK’s sole discretion without prior notice. The LGEHK will not accept any liability in relation to any loss incurred by a client arising out of the unsuccessful redemption.

4. The Gift is issued by Q-PETS and can be redeemable at all Q-PETS official store in Hong Kong. Please refer to the terms and conditions of Voucher.

5. Each person can only submit one review on product. If there is more than one submission on the same product from the same person, we will only count for one and only one voucher will be given.

6. This gift cannot be exchanged for cash or exchanged for credits or other gifts.

7. LGEHK reserves the rights of rejecting (and even forfeiting) redemption offers of client if the client redeems the offers by illegal, invalid, unrealistic or improper means.

8. To the greatest extent permitted by the applicable law, LGEHK shall not be responsible for personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the Promotion or promotional offer (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons) including, but not limited to, loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of a computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.

9. LGEHK reserves the right of taking the following actions anytime, when necessary, regardless of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

- Make revisions, cancellations or supplements to the Promotion or the Terms and Conditions;

- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and/or

- Cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion.

10. Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the Promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of the participants.

11. In case of disputes related to the promotional activity (including but not limited to the redemption system), LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, which shall have no objection by all participants.

12. Gifts are based on the actual items. Promotional pictures are for reference only.

13. LGEHK will not re-issue or ask the participants to provide any proof for redeemed Gifts in case of loss or theft, nor will LGEHK compensate for such matters.

14. The personal data provided by the clients shall be kept confidential but LGEHK may provide such information to appointed gift redemption center solely for the purpose of arranging this redemption.

15. These terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Any dispute arising under these terms and conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

16. Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.