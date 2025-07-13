LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier

*1 Test method: Conducted in the The Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association Standard (of JEM1467 Annex B "Deodorizing Performance Test") in a sealed test space of approximately 1㎥. Odor component: (1) ammonia assuming pet odor and garbage odor; (2) acetic acid assuming body odor and tobacco odor; (3) acetaldehyde. Test results: approximately 99% pet odor, approximately 99% garbage odor, approximately 95% body odor, approximately 95% tobacco odor, approximately 95% acetaldehyde (removal result after about 30 minutes), and turbo mode. Testing agency: Living Science Research Institute Co., Ltd. Test Report: LSRL-21020E-I026. Certification Date: January 29, 2025. The deodorization effect depends on the surrounding environment (temperature/humidity), operation time, filter usage period/degradation condition, and odor. It is only an effect in a sealed test space, not a demonstration result in a production space.

*2 Test method: Allergen substances extracted from cats are suspended in a sealed test space of approximately 25㎥ (about 6 tatami mats) and the allergen substances are measured by ELISA method. Subject to test: Floating allergens. Test results: approximately 99.9% suppressed in about 30 minutes. Air volume: Turbo mode. Testing Agency: Environmental Allergens Info and Care, Inc.. Test Report: CR251500. Certification Date: February 24, 2025. It is only an effect at the testing agency, not a demonstration in real space. The effect will vary depending on the situation and how you use it.

*3 Test method: Allergenic substances of cedar pollen are suspended in a sealed test space of approximately 25㎥ (about 6 tatami mats) and the allergenic substances are measured by ELISA method. Subject to test: Floating allergens. Test results: approximately 99.1% suppressed in about 20 minutes. Operating mode Turbo mode. Test Agency：Environmental Allergens Info and Care, Inc.. Test Report: CR251499. Certification Date: February 24, 2025. It is only an effect at the testing agency, not a demonstration in real space. The effect will vary depending on the situation and how you use it.

*4 Test method: approximately 25㎥ (approx. 6 tatami mats) sealed test space and the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association Standard (JEM1467 Annex) C) Conducted in the performance evaluation test of "Dust Collection Performance Test". Tested: Tobacco dust. Test results: approximately 99% suppressed in about 20 minutes. Operating mode Turbo mode. Testing agency: Living Science Research Institute Co., Ltd. Test Report: LSRL-21010E-I026. Certification Date: January 29, 2025. Test results may vary depending on your environment.

*5 Test method: Airborne cat hair collection test / Drop 200mg of test substance over 20 minutes, fur recovery test conducted. Test subject: Aerocat Tower (AS065-Series). Test conditions: Height 28cm, distance 5, 10, 20, 30 [cm]

Test results: Automatic wind; 5cm fur recovery amount 73%, Turbo wind: 5cm fur recovery amount: 99.9%. Test agency: EAIC . Report number: CR251498

*6 Calculations based on The Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association Standard (JEM1467). 5 cigarette in the chamber per day to generate pollution. Depending on usage, odor type and strength, care and replacements may be required.