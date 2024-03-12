1) Cleaning service is valid only for Hong Kong Official goods (LG WRAC & SRAC); counterfeit product and grey goods (such as parallel imports) are invalid.

2) Before cleaning service, cleaning technician will check whether the product unit can be operated normally. If there is defect found, customer has to make repair appointment again by LG Customer Service Hotline.

3) Cleaning services include: Clean the panel/casing, dust filter, water pipes and use special cleanser for cleaning (WRAC or SRAC indoor units).

4) WRAC cleaning services generally provide on-site cleaning. If you have environmental restrictions or wish to move away from the on-site cleaning service, separate quote will be provided.

5) WRAC cleaning service is applicable the unit installed at height of maximum 2 meters above floor level in residential units (For other case, quote will be provided) 。

6) Customers are responsible for all types of decoration projects that may block services, or the removal/replacement of various decorations, as well as related costs.

7) Customer must allow for reasonable access and clearance to all air con units to be cleaned.

8) LGEHK will not be held liable for any damage due to incorrect wall or ceiling fixing of all air con units if cleaning service provide.

9) LGEHK will not warrant any claims with respect to the workmanship of the services provided.

10) If the cleaning technician arranged the onsite inspection and determines that the air conditioner is not suitable for cleaning services, LG will fully refund the paid fee but the customer need to pay (HKD$280 in cash) the inspection fee for technician.

11) This cleaning service is restricted within Hong Kong SAR only and except all restricted area.

12) Outlying Islands, Tung Chung, Ma Wan and Discovery Bay are subject to additional remote area fees.

13) LGEHK shall not be responsible for personal injury, death, loss, damage or responsibility caused by the cleaning service (whether it is caused directly, indirectly or by other reasons), including but not limited to loss, damage or responsibility caused by loss in revenue, profit or reputation, any mistakes in opportunity calculation, any improper operation of computer, communication or devices, any insufficiency or defects in the service provided by third party, or any loss of notification due to postage errors, regardless of whether LGEHK has been notified of the possibility of such loss, damage or responsibility.

14) LGEHK reserves the right to make revision, cancellation or supplement to the Terms and Conditions without further notice.

15) In case of disputes related to the cleaning service, LGEHK shall have absolute and final discretion, which shall be fully agreed and followed by customer.

16) LGEHK is committed to complying with the requirements of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (“the Ordinance”) and LGEHK Privacy Policy when handling personal data.

17) The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the law of Hong Kong. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

18) Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.