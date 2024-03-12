About Cookies on This Site

LG Online Shop & HKTVmall
february promotion

06/02/2023 ~ 28/02/2023

feb-promo-1600x600-en

🔥 TV & Monitor hot deals

Promotion Period: 6 – 28 February 2023

65'' LG OLED A2

Special Price: $19,980
Original Price: $35,980

Buy now Product details

65'' LG OLED B2

Special Price: $23,980
Original Price: $38,980

Online shop HKTVmall

55'' LG OLED B2

Special Price: $15,980
Original Price: $23,980

Online shop HKTVmall

48'' LG OLED A2

Special Price: $9,980
Original Price: $14,980

Buy now Product details

27" QHD Libero Monitor
27BQ70QC-S

Special Price: $3,990*
Original Price: $5,290
*Promotion from Feb 6 - 24

Buy now Product details

27” UltraGear™ FHD Gaming Monitor
27GQ50F-B

Special Price: $1,590*
Original Price: $1,890
*Promotion from Feb 6 - 24

Buy now Product details

💝 Valentine's Day Offers

Promotion Period: 6 - 15 February 2023

LG TONE Free T60 (black / white)
buy 2 get 10% off

Special Price (2pcs): $2,518.2
Original Price (2 pcs): $2,798

Buy now Product details

XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers (charcoal black / coral haze)

Special Price: $2,249
Original Price: $2,499

Buy now Product details

📢 Home appliance early spring promotions

Promotion Period: 15 - 28 February 2023

LG AeroTower 3-in-1 air purifying fan (calming beige / nature clay brown)

Special Price: $5,999
Original Price: $7,180

Online shop HKTVmall

LG AeroTower 2-in-1 air purifying fan (nature green)

Special Price: $4,999
Original Price: $6,580

Online shop HKTVmall

For eVoucher Redemption
1) Eligible customer can register for redemption within 30 days of purchase
2) LG will confirm the receipt of registration by email and WhatsApp within 14 days
3) Eligible customer is required to verify the email address by clicking the link on the Registration Confirmation email within 14 days
4) Once redemption is confirmed, LG will send the eVoucher to eligible customer email within 30 days

For more details, please visit https://www.lg.com/hk_en/promotions/oled-tv-promotion-aug01

Terms and Conditions
1) LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless
of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:
- Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;
- Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or
- Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion
2) Any cases of suspected or verified fraud and/or misuse related to the participation of the promotion and/or redemption of the promotional offer may cause immediate cancellation and/or suspension of the promotional offer entitlement of customers.
3) The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.
4) The offers are only applicable at LG online shop in Hong Kong.
5) LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.
6) The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region .
All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.
7) Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.

Last Update: 6 Feb, 2023