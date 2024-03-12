We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM 360 XO3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers (Coral Haze)
Red Dot Design Award
LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q
iF Design Award
LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q
CES 2023 Innovation Awards
LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q
Authentic 360° sound all around
Image of sound waves spreading around XBOOM 360 X03 on the table in the living room space.
Experience LG’s patented 360º sound technology
With LG's patented* technology, an optimal reflector structure allows sound to disperse evenly and equally in every direction. Therefore XBOOM 360 XO3 brings you the best recreation of the original audio wherever you may be; with low distortion across the tone, clarity, human voice and even sound spatial.
Video of a sound waves XBOOM 360 to show how XBOOM 360 contains with and how the Sound Wave works.
Image of a sound waves XBOOM 360 with orange arrows on the left and right sides of the reflector and sound waves spreading around the arrow. An image that compares the sound wavelengths of conventional directional sound and conventional omnidirectional sound with the sound wavelengths of LG's Authentic omnidirectional sound.
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally (in laboratory condition)
Perfect sound from premium 3-way speakers
The Clarity Boosting Structure consists of premium materials; silk dome, glass fiber and neodymium magnets, enhancing sound clarity and accuracy. Dual Passive Radiator reduces irregular vibration to reduce audio distortion. And Dynamic Bass Optimizer enhances bass level separately when sound is turned down. Enjoy the original vibrant sound of your favorite music.
An image of XBOOM 360 XO3 explaining the Structure of the XO3. Showing how XO3 are made with; Up-firing silk dome tweeter, Glass fiber mid spekaer, Neodymium magnet, Woofer, Dual passive radiator.
Customizable Lighting through the XBOOM app
Choose from 16.8 million colors to enhance your immersion and
elevate your experience every time you listen to music.
Elevate your space with an aesthetic 360° design
An image of XBOOM 360 XO3 on the table with green light on.
The music must go on
In every mood and moment, keep music your constant companion without any interruptions.
Enjoy 360° Sound Anywhere, Anytime with Water & Dust Resistant
An IP54 water and dust resistant rating means humidity and dust can’t stop you from upgrading the atmosphere everywhere you go.
*IP54 rating is the combination of IP5X and IPX4. IP5X means dust resistant. Products are protected against a limited ingress of dust with the normal operation, but not fully dust tight.
*IPX4 means protection assured against water splashing from any angle. Not advised for heacy rain, beach or pool use.
*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for upto 24hrs respectively with 50% volume, EQ and LED are turned off.
*Speakers must ne the same model (ex. XO3 with XO3, XG7 with XG7).
*Only available from 2020 on OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD models.
Made with recycled fabric
An image of XBOOM 360 XO3 showing they are made with recycled fabric.
Eco-friendly pulp packaging
has been switched from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled and molded paper pulp.
An image of XBOOM 360 XO3 Box that are used with Eco-friendly pulp packaging.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice.
*Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
*Available colors and features may vary by retailer, country or carrier.
*Actual colour and dimension may differ from the screen image.
*Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
1.1ch(3Way)
-
Output Power
25W+25W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
24hrs
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
10W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP54
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
165 x 327 x 165 mm
-
Carton Box
219 x 219 x 392 mm
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
4" x 1
-
Midrange Unit
2" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
1" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Dome
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
3.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes
-
Strap
Yes
