[Shop Offer] LG OLED TV Trade-In Promotion
07/07/2025 - 20/07/2025
From Jul 7 to 20, fill in the below form and get up to $3,000 Trade-in coupon!
Get a Free xboom Bounce speaker after uploading a LG.com Review!
Registration Form : Click Here to Register
To get xboom Bounce Speaker, you need to:
1. Purchase the selected model with the trade-in coupon
2. Visit the product page of your purchased model
3. Upload a product review
4. Screencap the review and send to inbox of LG Hong Kong Facebook page by 20 Aug
|Model
|Trade-in Coupon
|OLED83M5PCA
|HK$3.000 Discount
|OLED83G5PCA
|HK$3.000 Discount
|OLED83C5PCA
|HK$3.000 Discount
|OLED83B5PCA
|HK$3.000 Discount
|OLED77M5PCA
|HK$3.000 Discount
|OLED77G5PCA
|HK$3.000 Discount
|OLED77C5PCA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|OLED77B5PCA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|OLED65M5PCA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|OLED65G5PCA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|OLED65C5PCA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|OLED65B5PCA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|OLED55G5PCA
|HK$2.000 Discount
|OLED55C5PCA
|HK$1.000 Discount
|OLED55B5PCA
|HK$1.000 Discount
*Trade-in coupon code will be sent after the form is completed and verified
