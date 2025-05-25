About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[Shop Offer] LG OLED TV Trade-In Promotion

07/07/2025 - 20/07/2025

From Jul 7 to 20, fill in the below form and get up to $3,000 Trade-in coupon!
Get a Free xboom Bounce speaker after uploading a LG.com Review!

 

Registration Form : Click Here to Register

 

To get xboom Bounce Speaker, you need to:

1. Purchase the selected model with the trade-in coupon
2. Visit the product page of your purchased model
3. Upload a product review
4. Screencap the review and send to inbox of LG Hong Kong Facebook page by 20 Aug

ModelTrade-in Coupon
OLED83M5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED83G5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED83C5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED83B5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED77M5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED77G5PCAHK$3.000 Discount
OLED77C5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED77B5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED65M5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED65G5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED65C5PCAHK$1.000 Discount
OLED65B5PCAHK$1.000 Discount
OLED55G5PCAHK$2.000 Discount
OLED55C5PCAHK$1.000 Discount
OLED55B5PCAHK$1.000 Discount

*Trade-in coupon code will be sent after the form is completed and verified

Return to promotion