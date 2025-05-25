[LG Streaming Week] 2025 LG New OLED TV Surprise Offer

✅ During the promotion period, purchase any selected 2025 new OLED TV model on LG Online Shop, and complete a survey and product review on LG website after 1 month usage, you will receive 👇

🎁 LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Small Projector (97/83 inch OLED TV)

🎁 31.5" FHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W (77/65/55 inch OLED TV)

During LG Streaming Week, you can enjoy limited-time subscription offers for 6 OTT platform!

✅ Apple TV: HK$18/month for first 3 months

✅ Baby Shark World: Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby Shark World

✅ STINGRAY KARAOKE: Get a One-Month FREE Trial

✅ Viu: Get 30-day Viu Premium Lite for FREE

✅ STAGE+: Get 3 months of STAGE+ for FREE

✅ MUBI: Get 3 months FREE