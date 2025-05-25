About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[LG Streaming Week] 2025 LG New OLED TV Surprise Offer

19/05/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

[Online Shop Exclusive] LG Streaming Week Surprise Offer

 

✅ During the promotion period, purchase any selected 2025 new OLED TV model on LG Online Shop, and complete a survey and product review on LG website after 1 month usage, you will receive 👇
🎁 LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Small Projector (97/83 inch OLED TV)
🎁 31.5" FHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W (77/65/55 inch OLED TV)

 

During LG Streaming Week, you can enjoy limited-time subscription offers for 6 OTT platform!
✅ Apple TV: HK$18/month for first 3 months
✅ Baby Shark World: Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby Shark World
✅ STINGRAY KARAOKE: Get a One-Month FREE Trial
✅ Viu: Get 30-day Viu Premium Lite for FREE
✅ STAGE+: Get 3 months of STAGE+ for FREE
✅ MUBI: Get 3 months FREE

For Offer details & terms, please refer to LG Streaming Week Campaign Page

Return to promotion