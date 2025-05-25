We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[LG Streaming Week] 2025 LG New OLED TV Surprise Offer
19/05/2025 ~ 30/06/2025
[Online Shop Exclusive] LG Streaming Week Surprise Offer
✅ During the promotion period, purchase any selected 2025 new OLED TV model on LG Online Shop, and complete a survey and product review on LG website after 1 month usage, you will receive 👇
🎁 LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Small Projector (97/83 inch OLED TV)
🎁 31.5" FHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W (77/65/55 inch OLED TV)
During LG Streaming Week, you can enjoy limited-time subscription offers for 6 OTT platform!
✅ Apple TV: HK$18/month for first 3 months
✅ Baby Shark World: Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby Shark World
✅ STINGRAY KARAOKE: Get a One-Month FREE Trial
✅ Viu: Get 30-day Viu Premium Lite for FREE
✅ STAGE+: Get 3 months of STAGE+ for FREE
✅ MUBI: Get 3 months FREE
For Offer details & terms, please refer to LG Streaming Week Campaign Page。
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.