1. During the Promotion Period, participants could receive up to 20% off on recommended selling price when purchasing any of the selected with the Package Deal Promotion in addition to the 5% off LG membership discount and a one-off 5% off LG welcome coupon. The Promotion entails the following conditions:

Where a participant purchases any 2 of the selected products with the Package Deal Promotion, they will receive an automatic discount of 5% off the total amount payable; or

Where a participant purchases any 3 of the selected products with the Package Deal Promotion, they will receive an automatic discount of 10% off the total amount payable.

The offers outlined above can be used in conjunction with 5% off LG membership discount and 5% off LG welcome coupon available at LG Official website (LG.com/hk_en). This discount is applicable to all members who make purchases at LG Official website (LG.com/hk_en). This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers/coupons.

2. The Promotion together with the LG membership discount (5%) and welcome coupon (5% off) is automatically deducted from the total amount payable at the checkout.

3. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

4. LG Electronics HK Limited reserves the right of doing the below anytime, when necessary, regardless of whether it has made notification or provided relevant reasons:

Make revision, cancellations or supplements to the promotion or the Terms and Conditions;

Exchange or replace the offer with items of similar value; and / or

Cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion.

5. The effective promotion period will be based on the latest version.

6. LG Electronics HK Ltd. reserves the right of final decision on the relevant details of the promotion, which is subject to change without prior notice.

7. The Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the Law of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. All disputes arising out of or in connection to the Terms and Conditions shall be resolved by Hong Kong Courts.

8. Should there be any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of these Terms and Conditions, the English version shall prevail.

Last Update: 5 Jun, 2024