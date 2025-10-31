How to participate
STEP 1️⃣：Watch the official dance challenge video LINK, then record the official dance choreography using the designated challenge audio track (Washtower Party Dance)
STEP 2️⃣ ：Upload your video publicly on Instagram or YouTube — Don't forget to set the Challenge audio when uploading!
STEP 3️⃣：Add the hashtags #LGWashTowerDanceChallenge #LaundryRoutine #CleanTok
STEP 4️⃣：Follow LG Hong Kong offical social account
STEP 5️⃣ ：Submit your entry through the Google Form LINK
STEP 6️⃣ : Like and leave a comment on the official challenge post with a word of encouragement!
🎁 Prize
LG WashTower (total of 15 units across all participating countries)
📅 Challenge Period
May 14 ~ June 14, 2026, 11:59 PM KST (UTC+9)
Only entries submitted within this period will be accepted.
🏆 Winner Announcement
June 24, 2026
Winners will be announced on the official LG local Instagram account and individually notified via email.
🌏 Eligible Regions
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia only.