How to participate

STEP 1️⃣：Watch the official dance challenge video LINK , then record the official dance choreography using the designated challenge audio track (Washtower Party Dance)

STEP 2️⃣ ：Upload your video publicly on Instagram or YouTube — Don't forget to set the Challenge audio when uploading!

STEP 3️⃣：Add the hashtags #LGWashTowerDanceChallenge #LaundryRoutine #CleanTok

STEP 4️⃣：Follow LG Hong Kong offical social account

STEP 5️⃣ ：Submit your entry through the Google Form LINK

STEP 6️⃣ : Like and leave a comment on the official challenge post with a word of encouragement!

🎁 Prize

LG WashTower (total of 15 units across all participating countries)

📅 Challenge Period

May 14 ~ June 14, 2026, 11:59 PM KST (UTC+9)

Only entries submitted within this period will be accepted.

🏆 Winner Announcement

June 24, 2026

Winners will be announced on the official LG local Instagram account and individually notified via email.

🌏 Eligible Regions

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia only.