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WashTower Dance Challenge

WashTower Dance Challenge

Global 3,000,000 Units Sold Celebration

Join LG WashTower™ Dance Challenge
Win a WashTower™

2026.05.14 - 2026.06.14

 

*T&C applies

Join now to have a chance to win an LG WashTower™ !

 

 

How to participate

 

STEP 1️⃣：Watch the official dance challenge video LINK, then record the official dance choreography using the designated challenge audio track (Washtower Party Dance)

 

STEP 2️⃣ ：Upload your video publicly on Instagram or YouTube — Don't forget to set the Challenge audio when uploading!

 

STEP 3️⃣：Add the hashtags #LGWashTowerDanceChallenge #LaundryRoutine #CleanTok

 

STEP 4️⃣：Follow LG Hong Kong offical social account

 

STEP 5️⃣ ：Submit your entry through the Google Form LINK

 

STEP 6️⃣ : Like and leave a comment on the official challenge post with a word of encouragement!

 

🎁 Prize
LG WashTower (total of 15 units across all participating countries)

 

📅 Challenge Period
May 14 ~ June 14, 2026, 11:59 PM KST (UTC+9)
Only entries submitted within this period will be accepted.

 

🏆 Winner Announcement
June 24, 2026
Winners will be announced on the official LG local Instagram account and individually notified via email.

 

🌏 Eligible Regions

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia only.

 

 

 

Terms & Conditions


※ Only 'public accounts' can participate so we can verify your post.

 

※ Uploading a video alone does not count as participation. You must submit Google form to be officially registered.


※ You may submit one (1) entry per platform. If duplicate entries are submitted for the same platform, only the earliest submission will be recognized.


※ Details can be found in the T&Cs. LG is not responsible for any consequences resulting from failure to review the T&Cs.


※ Please send related inquiries via Facebook or Instagram DM to LG Hong Kong account.

 

🔗 Check full terms and conditions

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