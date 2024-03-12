About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige)

FH15GPB

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige)

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower

Warm or Cool, Whichever Way You Need

Warm or cool, afford clean breeze all year round with LG PuriCare™ AeroTower.

Stay Warm on Chilly Days

Enjoy a blast of warm breeze that instantly raises room air temperature by 5˚C in 9 minutes*.

*Based on LGE's internal test. Tested between September 27th and November 16th, 2021, by running the model FS061PSSA within an area with a size of 3.7m(W) * 5.2m(D) * 2.4m(H), about 19.2㎡ based on floor area /46.2㎥ based on space volume in heat mode (wind strength: 1st stage) for 9 minutes. Resulted raising the temperature from20˚C to 25˚C. Results may be different depending on the environment (There may be a difference in the performance of warm air in an environment with a high ceiling or not insulated.)

Select the Right Warmth for You

You can adjust the wind power from 1 to 10 step.

For a person enjoying the warm air

High-temperature wind spreads around the product for personal heating.

For a family to feel warm together

Relatively low-temperature breeze spreads to warm up the overall area.

Powerful Air Purification

Keep Clean Inside Out

LG's new air purifying fan captures 99.97%* of fine dust with a 360° HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology.

※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.

※The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

UVnano™ Technology

Removes 99.9%** of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.

3 Step Filtration System

1. Pre Filter: Traps big particles2. HEPA Filter: Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns.3. Deodorization Filter***: Removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals.

Tested by KCL

*[Filtration efficiency] Test Date: ‘22. 9. 1 ~ 9. 2., Test Method: Reference test standard KS B 6141 : 2000, Test Institution: KCL(Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Particle : KCl (potassium chloride), Test Result: More than 99.97% of micro dust size of 0.3㎛ removal

Certified by the British Allergy Foundation

Test Date: 2021.10.06, Test Category: Efficiency reducing small pariculates which may include allergens, bacteria and viruses

Tested by TUV and KTR

**Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal

Tested by Korea Air Cleaning Association

***[Deodorization efficiency] Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA, Test Date: 21.03.20~4.23, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier, Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Association, Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria

*Results may be different depending on the environment.

PM 1.0* Sensor

Extra Sensitivity for Extra Tiny Particles

PM 1.0 Sensor with intelligent LCD indicator detects and notifies to eliminate airborne contaminants.
PM1.0 Icon

PM1.0

Ultra Fine Dust (1㎛ in diameter)
PM2.5 Icon

PM2.5

Fine Dust (2.5㎛ in diameter)
PM10 Icon

PM10

Dust, Pollen, Mold, etc. (10㎛ in diameter)
Human Hair Icon

Human Hair

50~70㎛ in diameter

*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

Extended Room Coverage

Clean Air to Every Corner of the Room

Breathe clean air into every corner with LG's Extended Room Coverage.

*The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

Ultra-Quiet

Sleep in Gentle Breeze

Pleasantly quiet wind that gently spreads like natural breeze to put you at ease in sleep mode with its low noise technology*.

*Designed with 3D blades and a porous airflow path to reduce air tunnel noise.
**[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB

3-Way Airflow Mode

Have It Your Way: Direct, Wide or Diffused Airflow

3-Way Airflow for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification.

Direct

Wide

Diffusion

*In Fan Mode, all 3 modes are available. But in Heating Mode, only Wide Mode is available. Direct and Diffusion Modes are not available in Heating Mode. 

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control from Your Smartphone

Take command from anywhere with built-in WiFi that connects to the LG ThinQ app via your smartphone.

The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.

Artful Appliance

Design Your Own Space

Complete your space with a stylish air purifying fan that fulfills multiple needs.
Living Room Icon

Living Room

Home Office Icon

Home Office

Dining Room Icon

Dining Room

Bedroom Icon

Bedroom

Aerodynamic Design

Designed for Quality Wind that Resembles Nature

Its aerodynamic design creates a breeze while looking sleek and modern to enhance the look of any space.

*Glendy Design: It's a compound word for Glen+Trendy. It's a trendy design inspired by glens (canyons).
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

  • The Red Dot logo

    Product Design Innovative Product

  • The IF DESIGN logo

    iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

  • The KBIS logo

    Best of KBIS Winner Connected Tech Gold

  • IDEA Design Award logo

    2022 IDEA Design Award

Easy-to-Use

Operate at the Touch of a Button

Easily press buttons without bending your back.

Operate Through a Remote Controller

The handy remote control makes it a breeze to operate.

LCD Screen Display

Check the air quality, temperature, humidity and airflow on the LCD screen.

FAQ

Q.

How does an air-purifying fan differ from a regular air purifier?

A.

An air-purifying fan is a new product category that combines an air purifier with a fan tailored to diverse needs and preferences for a cool, clean breeze.

Q.

What are the various airflow modes of the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower fan feature?

A.

There are 3 air flow modes to choose from. The Direct Mode can be used for a focus breeze on individuals, the Wide Mode when a bigger space needs to be cooled for the whole family, and the Diffusion Mode to always keep your space clean.

Q.

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare™ AeroTower? What is its performance like?

A.

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). Through the UVnano technology applied to the product, 99.9%* of airborne bacteria on fan blades can be removed for an added layer of protection.

*Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year and the filter replacement notice pops up when it is time to get the filter replaced. This can be checked not only on the product but also through the LG ThinQ app.

*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day, and it may differ depending on the usage hours and the environment.

Q.

What is a PM1.0 sensor?

A.

The PM1.0 Sensor is a sensor that detects ultra-fine dust 1.0 µm in diameter, which is 1/100 of a strand of hair, in real-time.

*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

How noisy is the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower?

A.

The noise level of inside a library is around 50dB. Quiet, clean air can be enjoyed at half the noise level of a library through LG Puricare™ AeroTower at sleep mode (23dB).

*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Dimension (mm)
265 x 1120 x 265mm
KEY FEATURES
UVnano™ technology, PM1.0 sensor
Filtration System
3-in-1 High Efficiency Filter (HEPA 13)
Warranty
2-year Manufacturer, 10-year Inverter Motor*

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Color

    Calming Beige

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    - / 23

FEATURES

  • Filter Exchange Alarm

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Hazardous gas deodorization filter

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.5

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    265 x 1120 x 265

Buy Online/Retailers

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 