Dust Collecting Filter1)

[99.9% Antibacterial Effect]

1) Test Dates : 2020.04

2) Test Authority : Korea Testing & Research Institute

3) Test Subject : Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter (Contrast Group)

4) Test Condition : 0.4g, 37±1℃, 18±1h

5) Test Method : KS K 0693 : 2016, Measures the number of bacteria reduction after 18 hours of incubation of three types (S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, E. coli) in the test specimen

6) Test Result : 99.9% reduction in S. aureus / K. pneumoniae / E. coli, In comparison with non-antimicrobial filter

[99.9% Antiviral Effect]

1) Test Dates : 2020.03

2) Test Authority : Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health

3) Test Subject : Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter (Contrast Group)

4) Test Condition : 23.1~24.8℃, Relative Humidity 20~22%RH

5) Test Method : ISO 20743, Measures the number of virus reduction after 18 hours of incubation of Mouse hepatitis virus (different from COVID-19)

6) Test Result : 99.9% Reduction in Mouse hepatitis virus, In comparison with non-antimicrobial filter

[Removes 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles of 0.01㎛]

1) Test Dates : 2021.07

2) Test Authority : Korea Conformity Laboratories

3) Test Model : FS061PWHA

4) Test Condition : Test chamber 30m3, Temperature 23±1℃, Relative Humidity 50±2%RH, Test Aerosol : Nano KCL

5) Test Method : SPS-KACA 002-132:2021

6) Test Result : 99.999% of 0.01㎛ particle removal efficiency



* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its condition is changed.

* The test result can vary with product aging.

UVnano Technology2)

[99.99% Removal]

1) Test Dates : 2021.05

2) Test Authority : TUV Rheinland, Korea Testing & Research Institute

3) Test Model : FS061PWHA

4) Test Condition : Temperature 25±3℃, Humidity 50±10%, Air Flow Level 1, UVC LED(On for 1hr)

5) Test Method : Places bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, measures the number of bacteria reduction after operating the product for an hour, tests three kinds of bacteria (S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, S. epidermidis)

6) Test Result : Over 99.99% bacterial removal efficiency



* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its condition is changed.

* The test result can vary with product aging.

* UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer.

HEPA Filter3)

[HEPA Representation]

1) Test Dates : 2022.09

2) Test Authority : Korea Conformity Laboratories

3) Test Subject : Aerotower filter

4) Test Condition : Nominal air flow rate 162m3/hr, Test Aerosol KCL(0.3㎛)

5) Test Method : KS B 6141 : 2020

6) Test Result : Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98%, Initial resistance to air flow 57Pa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.

Deodorization Filter4)

[Removal of Formaldehyde, Ammonia, Toluene]

1) Test Date : 2023.03

2) Test Authority : Korea air cleaning association / BTP

3) Test Model : FS063PSHA

4) Test Condition : Test chamber 8m3, Temperature 23±3℃, Relative Humidity 50±10%RH, NH3/C7H8/HCHO tested

5) Test Method : SPS-KACA 002-132:2021

6) Test Result : Average air purification capacity 0.9CMM



[Removal of Sulfur dioxide, Nitrogen dioxide]

1) Test Date : 2021.07

2) Test Authority : Korea Conformity Laboratories

3) Test Model : FS061PWHA

4) Test Condition : Test chamber 8m3, Temperature 21±1℃, Relative Humidity 45±5%RH, SO2/NO2 tested

5) Test Method : SPS-KACA 002-132:2021

6) Test Result : Over 99.5% of Gas removal rate after 2hrs



* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.

* The test result can vary with product aging.