We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier (Black) AP151MBA1
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. The product color in the video may vary due to each country or region.
*Tested by Intertek. 99% clearance of 0.3㎛ particulate matter at the High Speed Mode(H) within 155 minutes in the space of 8㎥ (Results may vary on depending on the environment and use of the unit).
*Based on 50% reduction of 0.3μm micron dust removal rate compared to the filter's initial dust collection performance (using the strong wind mode operation and filter life measurement standard of the Eco Energy Research Institute)
**Tested by Intertek. 99% clearance of 0.3㎛ particulate matter at the High Speed Mode(H) within 155 minutes in the space of 8㎥ (Results may vary on depending on the environment and use of the unit).
*Based on usage at Low Speed Mode (2 hours in case of continuing usage at the High Speed Mode)
**Based on the L (Low Speed) Mode. Noise test result by TUV-Rh, the international certification agency, at the distance of 70cm from the unit at L (Low Speed) Mode. The results may vary depending on the user's environment.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)
1.67
-
CADR (CMH)
13
-
Color
Black
-
Fan Motor Type
Inverter Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
48 / 30
FEATURES
-
Battery
Built-in 3,600mAh
-
CADR (CMM)
3.5 hours
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
-
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
Max. 8 Hours
SMART FEATURES
-
[App] Remote Control
Yes
-
Filter Life Monitoring
Yes
-
Puricare Mini Application
Bluetooth (iOS / Android)
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
0.53
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
69 x 64 x 200
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Type (Model Name)
Mini Air Purifier
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
AP151MBA1
LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier (Black) AP151MBA1