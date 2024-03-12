About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier (Black) AP151MBA1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier (Black) AP151MBA1

AP151MBA1

LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier (Black) AP151MBA1

RAC-PuriCare-Mini-Black-01-Pure-Air-Desktop_1

Clean, Reliable Air

You can trust LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier, which earned various certifications including “Clean Performance” from Intertek and “Allergen Removal Performance.”

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. The product color in the video may vary due to each country or region.

Intertek Certified

Certified to remove 99%* of 0.3-micron ultra-fine dust, particles which can cause disease and include harmful substances like heavy metals.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.

CA Certified

Portable Air Purifiers earned accreditation after numerous tests, including measurement of cleaning ability.

CA Certified Fine Dust Sensors

The optical dust sensor is certified for its ability to detect and remove super-fine dust.

KAF approved

KAF (Korea Asthma Allergy Foundation) approval is only given to products that are guaranteed to help with asthma and allergies.

*Tested by Intertek. 99% clearance of 0.3㎛ particulate matter at the High Speed Mode(H) within 155 minutes in the space of 8㎥ (Results may vary on depending on the environment and use of the unit).

Breathe More Easily Than Ever1

4-Step Filtration System

Breathe More Easily Than Ever

The power of dual inverter motors draws in allergens and ultra-fine dust after detecting contaminants, and dual clean fans send out clean air blow farther, wider, and faster.
4-Color Smart Display1

4-Color Smart Display

The PM 1.0 Sensor provides real-time detection of ultra-fine dust and intuitively displays the air condition using four colors.
Dual Inverter Motor1

Dual Inverter Motor

Dual inverter motors realize faster and more powerful air flow and purification.
Total Allergen Removal Filter1

Total Allergen Removal Filter

Ultra-fine all-in-one type allergen dust filter with a lifespan of 2,000* hours perfectly removes 99%** of general dust, super-fine dust, and allergens.
Twin Tornado Dual Fan1

Twin Tornado Dual Fan

Outstanding air flow and powerful dual fans can fill a space with clean air farther, wider, and faster.

*Based on 50% reduction of 0.3μm micron dust removal rate compared to the filter's initial dust collection performance (using the strong wind mode operation and filter life measurement standard of the Eco Energy Research Institute)
**Tested by Intertek. 99% clearance of 0.3㎛ particulate matter at the High Speed Mode(H) within 155 minutes in the space of 8㎥ (Results may vary on depending on the environment and use of the unit).

Clean Air for Every Moment1

530g, 30dB

Clean Air for Every Moment

LG PuriCare™ Mini is not only light enough to carry in one hand, but it also has wireless capabilities so you can take it anywhere. Enjoy clean air every moment with improved technology and reduced noise.

RAC-PuriCare-Mini-Black-08-2-Clean-Air-Desktop

RAC-PuriCare-Mini-Black-08-3-Clean-Air-Desktop

RAC-PuriCare-Mini-Black-08-4-Clean-Air-Desktop

RAC-PuriCare-Mini-Black-08-5-Clean-Air-Desktop

RAC-PuriCare-Mini-Black-08-6-Clean-Air-Desktop

530g Light Weight

It's as light as a water bottle (500ml), even when including the internal battery, making it easy to take along when you travel.

Battery for Up to 8 Hours

Easily charge it with a USB cable and use it freely anywhere, anytime, for up to 8 hours*.

30dB** Low Noise

With sound as quiet as a whisper, you can take it to the office, library, or any other quiet area without disturbing anyone around you.

*Based on usage at Low Speed Mode (2 hours in case of continuing usage at the High Speed Mode)
**Based on the L (Low Speed) Mode. Noise test result by TUV-Rh, the international certification agency, at the distance of 70cm from the unit at L (Low Speed) Mode. The results may vary depending on the user's environment.

Convenient Smart Control1

Bluetooth App

Convenient Smart Control

The special features include automatic notifications, remote control of wind intensity, filter information, and checks for real-time ambient air condition, pollution history, and battery level.

Discover the Perfection 1

Accessories

Discover the Perfection

Long-lasting and low-cost filters mean you don't have to worry about costs. The LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier can even be used in cars, thanks to its safe and secure mount.
Easy Control1

Easy Control

All functions are easily operated with only two buttons on the top. When all three lights are on, Turbo mode is activated to effectively remove dust.

Join us!1

Join us!

Join us! See details
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • [CR01] Room capacity (㎡)

    1.67

  • CADR (CMH)

    13

  • Color

    Black

  • Fan Motor Type

    Inverter Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    48 / 30

FEATURES

  • Battery

    Built-in 3,600mAh

  • CADR (CMM)

    3.5 hours

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

    Max. 8 Hours

SMART FEATURES

  • [App] Remote Control

    Yes

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    Yes

  • Puricare Mini Application

    Bluetooth (iOS / Android)

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    0.53

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    69 x 64 x 200

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    Mini Air Purifier

Our Picks for You 