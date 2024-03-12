We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier Dual version (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster)
360˚ Purification
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.
Brand-new aerospace-grade fan technology
Aircraft fan technology applied to the Boeing 747 developed by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is applied to the 360˚ direct fan. The fan's wings are serrated to reduce air resistance, helping more powerful air purification.
*Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is applied to the 360˚ Direct Fan.
Fresh Air Faster and Farther
The proprietary Clean Booster delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners of your house
*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 ㎡, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.
*Test Date: February 2019
*Testing institution: LG Electronics
*Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)
*Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)
*Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product
- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)
*Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode
*Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.
Multi-Filtration System
The Multi-filtration process leaves the air in your home healthy and pure, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and virus, 99.999% of dusts*, allergens and different types of harmful gases, such as bad odors and smog.
Deodorization Filter
Safe Plus Pre Filter and HEPA 13 Filter
Safe Plus Pre-Filter & HEPA13 Filter
Effectively filter 99.9% bacteria, 99.999% dust and fine dust, suspended particles and allergens less than 0.01μm.
- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Dust / Ultra-Fine Dust Removal
- Allergen (house dust mite, mold) Removal
Deodorization Filter
Eliminates harmful gases.
- Home Odor (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia(NH3), Acetic Acid) Removal
- Odor Components such as Formaldehyde (HCHO), Toluene Removal
- Air Pollutants (NO2, SO2) Removal
*Anti-bacterial 99.9%. ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). (Tested in Apr, 2020)
*Anti-viral 99.9%. ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. (Tested in Apr, 2020)
*Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber. (Tested in Feb,2020)
*Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1% 4. *Results may vary depending on the circumstances. *Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
*The Puricare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
[CR01] Room capacity (㎡)
100
-
CADR (CMH)
779
-
Fan Speed
13
-
Color
White
-
Fan Motor Type
Inverter Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
54 / 20
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
Yes
-
Remote controller
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Total Harmful Gas Care Filter
-
Filter Grade
HEPA H13
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
19.2
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
376 x 1073 x 376
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Type (Model Name)
360° Air Purifier
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
AS10GDWH0
LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier Dual version (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster)