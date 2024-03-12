LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier Dual version (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster)

*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 ㎡, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.

*Test Date: February 2019

*Testing institution: LG Electronics

*Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)

*Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)

*Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product

- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)

*Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode

*Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.