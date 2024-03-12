LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version)

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Powerful air filtration

*HEPA filter is recommended to be replaced every 1 year.

*Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

-Test date: '24.12.03~'24.12.05

-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test product: AS35*GW*0

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Turbo

-Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Removes mold

-Test date: `24.11.12~`24.12.12

-Target model: AS35*GW*0

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.7±0.5℃, Humidity 51.0±2.0%, Turbo mode

-Test strain: Aspergilus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

-Test method: Reduction test for Ariborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes, 99.9%

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Removes viruses

-Test date: '24.12.9~'24.12.10

-Target model: AS35*GW*0

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum level

-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 95.0% removal of Phi-X174(ATCC13706-B1) in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Removes bacteria

-Test date: '24.12.12~24.12.13

-Target model: AS35*GW*0

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum level

-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 99.5% removal of S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228) in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*H Pet Filter Cumulative Purification Capacity Comparison Test

-Test date: '25.02.14

-Test Agency: TÜV Rheinland Korea

-Test product: AS35wGxyz, H filter and H Pet filter

-Test conditions: Testing chamber size: 8㎥ (2m x 2m x 2m), Temperature: 23.0±5.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±15.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Turbo

-Repeat until gas removal efficiency reach below 70% of the first test result.

-Measurement and Calculation: ① Gas concentration(ppm) ② Cumulative removal amount of hazard gases during tests(mg)

-Test result: H Pet Filter of the air cleaner has 12.2% higher hazardous gases (Acetic acid, Ammonia, and Acetaldehyde) removal performance than the H Filter under the proposed test condition.

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

2)Pet Mode Performance

-Test date: '25.02.03

-Test Agency: Busan Techno-Park

-Test product: AS35*GW*0

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Turbo

-Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2021, Indoor Air Cleaners

-Test result: Pet mode has been certified to have 49% higher airflow than Auto mode

-The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

3)Photocatalytic Pet Filter (light-powered filter) odor reduction test

-Test application number: KR2593XX 001

-Test date: `25.02.18~`25.02.19

-Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland

-Test Model: COV30268802(H Pet Filter) COV30268801(H Filter), AS35wGxyz(Air Purifier)

-Test Condition: ILAC G8:2019 and IEC Guide 115:2021, Ambient temperature 23±5℃, Relative Humidity 55±15%,. Air purifier operation for 30 min, Air purifier operation for 30 min, Filter reproducing time for 105 min with LED Module Brightness 4465lx

-Test Method: Operates the air purifier for 30 min. and then reproduces the PET filter with the LED module. Repeats the process and measure the cumulative amount of gases on the filter until the harmful gas removal efficiency is 70% or less compared to the initial level.

-Test Gases: Ammonia, Acetic acid, Acetaldehyde

-Result: Accumulated amount of gases: H Pet Filter 520.1mg, H Filter 463.5mg

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

4)Noise Test

-Test date: '25.01.03

-Test Agency: Busan Techno-Park

-Test product: AS35*GW*0

-Test conditions: Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Sleep

-Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2021, Indoor Air Cleaners

-Test result: Average noise result 22.5dB (Less than 25dB)

-The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

-To achieve more accurate effects from the detection sensor, customers should clean it every three months.

5)PM 1.0 Sensor

-The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm

-Test application number: CT24-105346E

-Test date: '24.12.03~'24.12.05

-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

-Test product: AS35*GW*0

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

-Operating conditions: Turbo

-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more.

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

-The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

6)LG ThinQ

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.