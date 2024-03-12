About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version)

LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version)

LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version)

AS35GGW20
()
  • Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Pet Air Purifier {AS35GGW20.AHK}
  • Compact white LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Pet air purifier placed in a cozy bedroom corner beside a wooden shelf. Text reads 'Slim and sleek design: Slim profile fits tight spaces, while modern design adds a practical and stylish touch.'
  • LG PuriCare air purifier in a modern room, with clean air circulating outward in all directions to showcase 360° purification. Text reads 'H Pet Filter: LG PuriCare™ purifies air 360° around you and your pets, wherever it is placed.'
  • Top view of an LG PuriCare air purifier with a user’s hand interacting with the display, showing icons for settings. Text reads 'Convenience made simple: Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display.'
  • A woman sits on a couch, controlling the LG PuriCare air purifier using the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone. Text reads 'Smart air control: A smart light on top shows overall air quality by monitoring dust particles.'
  • Diagram showing LG air purifier dimensions (50cm height, 24cm width) and installation guidelines requiring over 1m space from the rear wall.
  • LG air purifier placed in a modern living room and minimalist furniture
  • LG air purifier placed in a stylish living room and modern décor
  • Front view of LG air purifier with visible internal filters
  • Close-up of LG air purifier's top display
  • Close-up of the LG air purifier's top display with air quality indicator lights on
  • Front view of LG air purifier with touch controls
  • Rear view of the LG air purifier
  • Pulling the filter forward to remove it from an LG air purifier
  • H Pet filter included in the LG air purifier
Key Features

  • H Pet Filter
  • Slim and fit design
  • PM 1.0 Sensor
  • LG ThinQ™
More
Slim and sleek design H Pet Filter Convenience made simple Smart air control

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions

LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

Slim and sleek design

LG air purifier with H Pet Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

H Pet Filter

LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Convenience made simple

LG air purifier connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi, highlighting convenient control and monitoring through the LG ThinQ app

Smart air control

Refined design

Slim and modern design

Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while modern design adds a practical and stylish touch.

Space saver

Save space, with style and grace

Takes up 42% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Hit models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.

*Floor area: approximately 42% reduction in floor area compared to the 360˚ model.

 -Conventional LG 360˚ Hit model (Φ315mm): approximately 77,926mm² 

 -AeroHit model (Φ240mm): approximately 45,239.04mm²

H Pet Filter

Reduce pet odor and hairs in the air

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you and your pets, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

*The air purifier can purify up to 32㎡ with the original filter.

LG air purifier video showcasing the HEPA filter, highlighting air intake, multi-filtration stages, and clean air release

Powerful air filtration

Clean air with a multi-filtration system

The HEPA Filter traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm¹⁾.

Pet Mode

Enhanced for more pleasant living with your pets

With 49% stronger airflow²⁾ than Auto mode, this mode captures pet hair and odors, keeping your home fresher and cleaner.

Photocatalytic Pet Filter

Enjoy cleaner air with light-powered freshness

Light-powered filter reduces pet odors³⁾, helping keep your air fresh and welcoming for a pet-friendly home.

Air purification made for your lifestyle

Choose a filter tailored to your lifestyle and manage air quality with ease.

LG air purifier with pet filter in a bright living room, reducing pet ordors while a happy dog sits with a toy.

Pet Filter

An LG air purifier with a smoke filter runs in a living room with a child, while heavy smog fills the view outside.

Smoke Filter

LG air purifier with a cooking filter running in the background as a man cooks in the kitchen.

Cooking Filter

LG air purifier with a formaldehyde filter running next to a woman admiring her paintings in the background.


Formaldehyde Filter

LG air purifier with an allergen filter running next to a bed, as a woman reads a book nearby.

Allergen Filter

Video showing various moments where an air purifier is needed, featuring the LG air purifier in use.
Video showing how LG air purifier sleep mode reduces noise, letting a user relax in a quiet, fresh indoor space.

Sleep mode 

Enjoy a good
night's sleep

In Sleep mode, the air purifier keeps noise levels as low as 25dB⁴⁾, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep.

Video showcasing LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Streamlined LED display

Breathe easy, read easy

Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display.

Filter replacement reminder

Get smart notifications for filter replacement

User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.

LG air purifier with PM 1.0 sensor and circular LED display, providing precise air quality monitoring and status indication

Get air quality updates in real time

The PM 1.0 sensor⁵⁾ provides real-time air quality updates that can be monitored on the display or via the mobile app.

LG air purifier features an indicator light that informs users of air quality levels through color changes on the display.

See your air quality at a glance

A smart indicator light on the head displays the overall air quality, monitoring dust particles.

LG ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time⁶⁾.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

 

1)Powerful air filtration

 *HEPA filter is recommended to be replaced every 1 year.

 

 *Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

 -Test date: '24.12.03~'24.12.05

 -Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL) 

 -Test product: AS35*GW*0

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Turbo

 -Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

 -Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Removes mold

  -Test date: `24.11.12~`24.12.12

  -Target model: AS35*GW*0

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.7±0.5℃, Humidity 51.0±2.0%, Turbo mode

  -Test strain: Aspergilus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

  -Test method: Reduction test for Ariborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

  -Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes, 99.9%

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Removes viruses

  -Test date: '24.12.9~'24.12.10

  -Target model: AS35*GW*0

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum level

  -Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 95.0% removal of Phi-X174(ATCC13706-B1) in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Removes bacteria

  -Test date: '24.12.12~24.12.13

  -Target model: AS35*GW*0

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, Single mode, Maximum level

  -Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 99.5% removal of S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228) in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *H Pet Filter Cumulative Purification Capacity Comparison Test

  -Test date: '25.02.14

  -Test Agency: TÜV Rheinland Korea 

  -Test product: AS35wGxyz, H filter and H Pet filter

  -Test conditions: Testing chamber size: 8㎥ (2m x 2m x 2m), Temperature: 23.0±5.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±15.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Turbo 

  -Repeat until gas removal efficiency reach below 70% of the first test result. 

  -Measurement and Calculation: ① Gas concentration(ppm) ② Cumulative removal amount of hazard gases during tests(mg) 

  -Test result: H Pet Filter of the air cleaner has 12.2% higher hazardous gases (Acetic acid, Ammonia, and Acetaldehyde) removal performance than the H Filter under the proposed test condition.

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

2)Pet Mode Performance

 -Test date: '25.02.03 

 -Test Agency: Busan Techno-Park 

 -Test product: AS35*GW*0 

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Turbo 

 -Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2021, Indoor Air Cleaners 

 -Test result: Pet mode has been certified to have 49% higher airflow than Auto mode

 -The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

 

3)Photocatalytic Pet Filter (light-powered filter) odor reduction test

 -Test application number: KR2593XX 001

 -Test date: `25.02.18~`25.02.19

 -Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test Model: COV30268802(H Pet Filter) COV30268801(H Filter), AS35wGxyz(Air Purifier)

 -Test Condition: ILAC G8:2019 and IEC Guide 115:2021, Ambient temperature 23±5℃, Relative Humidity 55±15%,. Air purifier operation for 30 min, Air purifier operation for 30 min, Filter reproducing time for 105 min with LED Module Brightness 4465lx

 -Test Method: Operates the air purifier for 30 min. and then reproduces the PET filter with the LED module. Repeats the process and measure the cumulative amount of gases on the filter until the harmful gas removal efficiency is 70% or less compared to the initial level.

 -Test Gases: Ammonia, Acetic acid, Acetaldehyde

 -Result: Accumulated amount of gases: H Pet Filter 520.1mg, H Filter 463.5mg

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

4)Noise Test

 -Test date: '25.01.03 

 -Test Agency: Busan Techno-Park 

 -Test product: AS35*GW*0 

 -Test conditions: Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H., Operating conditions: Sleep 

 -Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2021, Indoor Air Cleaners 

 -Test result: Average noise result 22.5dB (Less than 25dB)

 -The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

 -To achieve more accurate effects from the detection sensor, customers should clean it every three months.

 

5)PM 1.0 Sensor

 -The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm

 -Test application number: CT24-105346E

 -Test date: '24.12.03~'24.12.05

 -Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

 -Test product: AS35*GW*0

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

 -Operating conditions: Turbo

 -Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

 -Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more.

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 -The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

 

6)LG ThinQ

 -Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

 -Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

 -Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

FAQ

Q.

Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?

A.

LG's advanced air purification system combines multiple technologies to provide high-quality air. The 360 Safe Plus Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.

 

*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria.

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.

 

*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.

Q.

How do I clean the air purifier pet filter?

A.

First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.

Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.

For the H Pet Filter, light can regenerate the performance of the photocatalytic deodorizing filter.

Regenerate the filter by exposing it to sunlight in an open area. At night, regenerate the filter by exposing it to a light for about 3 hours.

We recommend a regeneration cycle of once every 2 months for about 3 hours.

 

*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.

*The regeneration performance of the deodorizing filter was tested under standard test conditions for household odors (ammonia, acetic acid, acetaldehyde) commonly encountered in homes with pets.

*Standard test conditions: Evaluated according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association's test method for removing harmful gases (deodorization).

Q.

What is a HEPA filter?

A.

A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.

 

*The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm

*Test application number: CT24-105346E

*Test date: '24.12.03 ~ '24.12.05

*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)

*Test product: AS35*GW*0

*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

*Operating conditions: Turbo

*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more)

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Q.

Where is the best place to put the air purifier?

A.

Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.

The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

AS35GGW20
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
Recommended area (㎡)
32
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
Display(Method)
LCD + Touch Button

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    32

  • Power input (W)

    35

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    No

  • CADR (CMM)

    250.0

  • Color

    White

  • Display(Method)

    LCD + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    -

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • CASR (CMM)

    No

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 25

  • Rated Voltage

    No

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    No

  • Battery

    No

  • Battery Charge Time

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    No

  • Odor Display

    No

  • Particle Density Display

    No

  • Pet Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    No

  • Remote controller

    No

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0)

  • Sleep Mode

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    No

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    No

  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

    No

  • UVnano

    No

  • Voice guidance

    No

  • CO₂ Detection

    No

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    No

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    No

  • Mood Lighting

    No

  • Mosquito Away

    No

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Smart Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    No

  • Standby Power(Below 1W)

    No

  • UWB Sensor

    No

  • Wireless

    No

  • Wireless Charging Function

    No

SMART FEATURES

  • AQI Status / Report

    No

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    No

  • Puricare Mini Application

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • USB Type

    No

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • Smart Device Connectivity

    No

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    4.2

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    5.7

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    240 x 500 x 240

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    No

  • Weight_Net (g)

    415

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • AAFA Certification

    No

  • [ST11]BAF Certification

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-03

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS35GGW20.AHK

