LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version)

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions
Slim and sleek design
H Pet Filter
Convenience made simple
Smart air control
Slim and modern design
Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while modern design adds a practical and stylish touch.
Save space, with style and grace
Takes up 42% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Hit models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.
*Floor area: approximately 42% reduction in floor area compared to the 360˚ model.
-Conventional LG 360˚ Hit model (Φ315mm): approximately 77,926mm²
-AeroHit model (Φ240mm): approximately 45,239.04mm²
Reduce pet odor and hairs in the air
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you and your pets, in every direction, no matter where you place it.
*The air purifier can purify up to 32㎡ with the original filter.
Pet Mode
Enhanced for more pleasant living with your pets
With 49% stronger airflow²⁾ than Auto mode, this mode captures pet hair and odors, keeping your home fresher and cleaner.
Air purification made for your lifestyle
Choose a filter tailored to your lifestyle and manage air quality with ease.
Pet Filter
Smoke Filter
Cooking Filter
Formaldehyde Filter
Allergen Filter
Filter replacement reminder
Get smart notifications for filter replacement
User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time⁶⁾.
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
FAQ
Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?
LG's advanced air purification system combines multiple technologies to provide high-quality air. The 360 Safe Plus Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.
*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, and bacteria.
How often should the filter be replaced?
The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.
How do I clean the air purifier pet filter?
First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.
Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.
For the H Pet Filter, light can regenerate the performance of the photocatalytic deodorizing filter.
Regenerate the filter by exposing it to sunlight in an open area. At night, regenerate the filter by exposing it to a light for about 3 hours.
We recommend a regeneration cycle of once every 2 months for about 3 hours.
*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.
*The regeneration performance of the deodorizing filter was tested under standard test conditions for household odors (ammonia, acetic acid, acetaldehyde) commonly encountered in homes with pets.
*Standard test conditions: Evaluated according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association's test method for removing harmful gases (deodorization).
What is a HEPA filter?
A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.
*The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm
*Test application number: CT24-105346E
*Test date: '24.12.03 ~ '24.12.05
*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratiories (KCL)
*Test product: AS35*GW*0
*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,
*Operating conditions: Turbo
*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)
*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds or more)
*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
Where is the best place to put the air purifier?
Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.
The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
32
-
Power input (W)
35
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
No
-
CADR (CMM)
250.0
-
Color
White
-
Display(Method)
LCD + Touch Button
-
Energy Grade
-
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
CASR (CMM)
No
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
-
Rated Voltage
No
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
No
-
Battery
No
-
Battery Charge Time
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Ionizer
No
-
Odor Display
No
-
Particle Density Display
No
-
Pet Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
No
-
Remote controller
No
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
-
Sleep Mode
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
No
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
No
-
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
-
UVnano
No
-
Voice guidance
No
-
CO₂ Detection
No
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
No
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
No
-
Mood Lighting
No
-
Mosquito Away
No
-
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Single Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
Yes
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
No
-
Standby Power(Below 1W)
No
-
UWB Sensor
No
-
Wireless
No
-
Wireless Charging Function
No
SMART FEATURES
-
AQI Status / Report
No
-
Filter Life Monitoring
No
-
Puricare Mini Application
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
USB Type
No
-
Auto On / Off
Yes
-
Smart Device Connectivity
No
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
4.2
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
5.7
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
No
-
Weight_Net (g)
415
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
AAFA Certification
No
-
[ST11]BAF Certification
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-03
-
Product Type (Model Name)
AS35GGW20.AHK
