LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions
Aero V Pet Filter
DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster
Slim and premium design
Easy-to-clean air purifier
Say goodbye to pet odor and hairs
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you and your pets, in every direction, no matter where you place it.
*The air purifier can purify up to 52.8㎡ with the original filter.
Pet Mode
Air quality enhanced for pet-friendly living
With 76.9% stronger airflow²⁾ than our standard model, this mode captures pet hair and odors, keeping your home fresh and clean.
Fresh air from top to bottom
The Clean Booster discharges clean air over 5.5 meters, covering every corner of your room.
UVnano™
Clean fans for clean air
UVnano™ light removes 99.998% of harmful bacteria²⁾ on the surface of the fan blades, keeping them hygienic.
Ionizer
Leaves your space free from bacteria
With the air ionizer, harmful substances are neutralized, ensuring a clean and healthy environment³⁾.
Air purification made for your lifestyle
Choose a filter tailored to your lifestyle and manage air quality with ease.
Pet Filter
Smoke Filter
Cooking Filter
Formaldehyde Filter
Allergen Filter
Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.
Save space, with style and grace
Takes up 40% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Single models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.
*Floor area: approximately 40.31% reduction in floor area compared to the LG conventional 360 single model.
-LG conventional 360 single model (Φ343mm): approximately 92,401.31mm²
-AeroBooster model (Φ265mm): approximately 55,154.59mm²
Breathe easy, read easy
Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display.
Mood lighting
Lighting to match your mood
Customize the lighting to match your mood. Adjustable brightness creates the right ambiance for any occasion.
*It can be turned on or off and the color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'color change according to overall air quality'). The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ app. Brightness can be adjusted in 20% increments.
Easy-to-clean air purifier
Parts where dust accumulates can be easily removed, which enables quick and convenient cleaning.
Filter replacement reminder
Get smart notifications for filter replacement
User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time⁸⁾.
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)Powerful air filtration
*Reduces mold
-Test application number: CT24-080951E
-Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642
-Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)
-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%
*Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals
-Test application number: CT24-078847E
-Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30
-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test subject: AS155GWDL
-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥
-Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022)
-Test results: NO₂ (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation, over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation), SO₂ (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)
-Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*Reduces bacteria (germ)
-Test application number: CT24-058167-02-2
-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive
-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.
-Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)
-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
-Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*Reduces viruses
-Test application number: 24-058167-02-1
-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive
-Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.
-Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)
-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
-Test result: 98.9% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
2)Pet mode Vs. Smart+ mode Cleaning capacity
-Test application number: KR24PWUK 001
-Test date: '24.10.29~'24.11.01
-Test model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland
-Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃, humidity 50±10%, Test chamber Size 4.0m x 3.0m x 2.5m
-Test method: Air Cleaning performance comparison between operation modes, Pet mode and Smart+
-Test result: Pet Mode has 76.9% higher air cleaning performance than Smart+ Mode, Cleaning capacity(Pet mode 6.52㎥/min Vs. Smart+ mode 3.68㎥/min)
3)Photocatalytic Pet Filter (light-powered filter) odor reduction test
-Test application number: KR24XZN9 001
-Test date: `24.11.15 ~`24.12.13
-Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland
-Test Model: ADQ75801779(Aero V Pet Filter) ADQ75801783 (Aero V Filter), AS55GGWY0(Air Purifier)
-Test Condition: ILAC G8:2019 and IEC Guide 115:2021, Ambient temperature 23±5℃, Relative Humidity 55±15%,. Air purifier operation for 30 min, Air purifier operation for 30 min, Filter reproducing time for 105 min with LED Module Brightness 4465lx
-Test Method: Operates the air purifier for 30 min. and then reproduces the PET filter with the LED module. Repeats the process and measure the cumulative amount of gases on the filter until the harmful gas removal efficiency is 70% or less compared to the initial level.
-Test Gases: Ammonia, Acetic acid, Acetaldehyde
-Result: Accumulated amount of gases: Aero V Pet Filter 2,268.5mg, Aero V Filter 1,760.7mg
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
4)UVnano
-Test application number: TBK-2024-009193
-Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: KOTITI
-Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)
-Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans
-Test strains:
Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p
Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352
Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228
-Test Results:
Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%
Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%
Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
5)Ion generation and antibacterial performance
-Test application number: KR24K5K2 001
-Test date: '24.11.7 ~ '24.11.11
-Test model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland
-Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.
-Test result: 100㎜ distance max concentration 5,000,000, Antibacterial performance (Escherichia coli) Average 99.5%
6)PM 1.0 Sensor
-Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm
-Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1
-Test date: '24. 9.3 ~ '24. 9.9
-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test product: AS55*G***
-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,
-Operating conditions: Turbo
-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)
-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
-The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.
7)AI+ Energy Saving
-Test application number: KR24J9U2 001
-Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%
-Test method: Integrated Power Consumption of each operation mode (8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode).
-Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode (Integrated Power Consumption (Wh) AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)
8)LG ThinQ
-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
FAQ
Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?
The advanced LG's air purification system combines multiple technologies for superior air quality. The Aero V Pet Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, bacteria, and mold, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.
*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, bacteria.
*Reduces mold
-Test application number: CT24-080951E
-Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642
-Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)
-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%
What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare air purifier? What is its performance like?
The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). UVnano light kills over 99.998% of harmful bacteria on the surface of the fan blades, helping keep even hard-to-reach areas more hygienic.
*UVnano
-Test application number: TBK-2024-009193
-Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: KOTITI
-Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)
-Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans
-Test strains:
Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p
Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352
Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228
-Test Results:
Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%
Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%
Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
How often should the filter be replaced?
The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.
How do I clean the air purifier Pet filter?
First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.
Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.
For the Aero V Pet Filter, light can regenerate the performance of the photocatalytic deodorizing filter.
Regenerate the filter by exposing it to sunlight in an open area. At night, regenerate the filter by exposing it to a light for about 3 hours.
We recommend a regeneration cycle of once every 2 months for about 3 hours.
*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.
*The regeneration performance of the deodorizing filter was tested under standard test conditions for household odors (ammonia, acetic acid, acetaldehyde) commonly encountered in homes with pets.
*Standard test conditions: Evaluated according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association's test method for removing harmful gases (deodorization).
What is a HEPA filter?
A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.
*Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm
*Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1
*Test date: '24. 9.3~ '24. 9.9
*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
*Test product: AS55*G***
*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,
*Operating conditions: Turbo
*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 4 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)
*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds
*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
Where is the best place to put the air purifier?
Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.
The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.
All Spec
