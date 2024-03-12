About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)

AS55GGSY0

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)

()
  • Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Pet Air Purifier {AS55GGSY0.AHK}
  • LG PuriCare 360° air purifier in a modern living room, next to a golden retriever. Text reads: 'Aero V Pet Filter: LG PuriCare purifies air 360° around you and your pets,' highlighting pet-friendly air purification.
  • Image showing the LG air purifier's multi-filtration system, with separate filters highlighted to remove dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria. Text reads: 'Multi-filtration system: A HEPA filter reduces dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria.'
  • LG air purifier with a slim, modern design placed in a sophisticated living room with a beige sofa and bookshelf. Text reads: 'Slim and premium design: Slim profile fits tight spaces, while premium design adds sophistication,' emphasizing style and functionality.
  • Top view of an LG air purifier being cleaned with a brush attachment. Text reads: 'Easy-to-clean air purifier: Parts where dust accumulates can be easily removed, enabling quick and convenient cleaning.'
  • Diagram showing LG air purifier dimensions (997mm height, 240mm width) and installation guidelines requiring over 1m space from the rear wall.
  • LG air purifier placed in a modern living room with a city view and minimalist furniture
  • LG air purifier placed in a stylish living room with a beige sofa, dark bookshelf, and modern décor
  • Front view of LG air purifier with visible internal filters
  • Close-up of LG air purifier's top display
  • Close-up of LG air purifier's top display with a glowing air quality indicator light.
  • Rear view of LG air purifier's top showing the vent structure and head design
  • Image showing the LG air purifier with its head component detached for cleaning
  • Left side view of the LG air purifier
  • Rear view of the LG air purifier
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Pet Air Purifier {AS55GGSY0.AHK}
LG PuriCare 360° air purifier in a modern living room, next to a golden retriever. Text reads: 'Aero V Pet Filter: LG PuriCare purifies air 360° around you and your pets,' highlighting pet-friendly air purification.
Image showing the LG air purifier's multi-filtration system, with separate filters highlighted to remove dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria. Text reads: 'Multi-filtration system: A HEPA filter reduces dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria.'
LG air purifier with a slim, modern design placed in a sophisticated living room with a beige sofa and bookshelf. Text reads: 'Slim and premium design: Slim profile fits tight spaces, while premium design adds sophistication,' emphasizing style and functionality.
Top view of an LG air purifier being cleaned with a brush attachment. Text reads: 'Easy-to-clean air purifier: Parts where dust accumulates can be easily removed, enabling quick and convenient cleaning.'
Diagram showing LG air purifier dimensions (997mm height, 240mm width) and installation guidelines requiring over 1m space from the rear wall.
LG air purifier placed in a modern living room with a city view and minimalist furniture
LG air purifier placed in a stylish living room with a beige sofa, dark bookshelf, and modern décor
Front view of LG air purifier with visible internal filters
Close-up of LG air purifier's top display
Close-up of LG air purifier's top display with a glowing air quality indicator light.
Rear view of LG air purifier's top showing the vent structure and head design
Image showing the LG air purifier with its head component detached for cleaning
Left side view of the LG air purifier
Rear view of the LG air purifier

Key Features

  • Aero V Pet Filter
  • DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster
  • Slim and premium design
  • Easy-to-clean air purifer
More
Aero V Pet Filter DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster Slim and premium design Easy-to-clean air purifier

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions

LG air purifier with Aero V Pet Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

Aero V Pet Filter

Showcasing LG air purifier's Dual Airflow and Clean Booster, releasing clean air upward and downward

DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster

LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

Slim and premium design

LG air purifier's one-touch detachable head, allowing easy removal for convenient cleaning

Easy-to-clean air purifier

Aero V Pet Filter

Say goodbye to pet odor and hairs

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you and your pets, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

*The air purifier can purify up to 52.8㎡ with the original filter.

LG air purifier video showcasing the HEPA filter, highlighting air intake, multi-filtration stages, and clean air release

Powerful air filtration

Clean air with a multi-filtration system

The HEPA filter reduces dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria¹⁾.

Pet Mode

Air quality enhanced for pet-friendly living

With 76.9% stronger airflow²⁾ than our standard model, this mode captures pet hair and odors, keeping your home fresh and clean.

Photocatalytic Pet Filter

Pet-friendly air with light-powered freshness

Light-powered filter reduces pet odors³⁾, helping keep your air fresh and welcoming for a pet-friendly home.

Dual airflow and Clean Booster

Fresh air from top to bottom

The Clean Booster discharges clean air over 5.5 meters, covering every corner of your room.

UVnano™

Clean fans for clean air

UVnano™  light removes 99.998% of harmful bacteria²⁾ on the surface of the fan blades, keeping them hygienic.

Ionizer

Leaves your space free from bacteria

With the air ionizer, harmful substances are neutralized, ensuring a clean and healthy environment³⁾.

Air purification made for your lifestyle

Choose a filter tailored to your lifestyle and manage air quality with ease.

LG air purifier with pet filter in a bright living room, reducing pet ordors while a happy dog sits with a toy.

Pet Filter

Buy now
An LG air purifier with a smoke filter runs in a living room with a child and dog, while heavy smog fills the view outside.

Smoke Filter

Buy now
LG air purifier with a cooking filter running in the background as a man cooks in the kitchen.

Cooking Filter

Buy now
LG air purifier with a formaldehyde filter running next to a woman admiring her paintings in the background.


Formaldehyde Filter

Buy now
LG air purifier with an allergen filter running next to a bed, as a woman reads a book nearby.

Allergen Filter

Buy now
Refined design

Slim and premium design

Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.

Space saver

Save space, with style and grace

Takes up 40% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Single models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.

*Floor area: approximately 40.31% reduction in floor area compared to the LG conventional 360 single model.

 -LG conventional 360 single model (Φ343mm): approximately 92,401.31mm² 

 -AeroBooster model (Φ265mm): approximately 55,154.59mm²

Streamlined LED display

Breathe easy, read easy

Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display. 

Video showcasing LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Mood lighting

Lighting to match your mood

Customize the lighting to match your mood. Adjustable brightness creates the right ambiance for any occasion.

*It can be turned on or off and the color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'color change according to overall air quality'). The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ app. Brightness can be adjusted in 20% increments.

Video showing various moments where an air purifier is needed, featuring the LG air purifier in use.
LG air purifier with brightness sensor and sleep mode, lowering noise and dimming light for restful sleep

Brightness sensor 

Enjoy a good
night's sleep

In Sleep mode, the air purifier keeps noise levels as low as 21dB,

ensuring a peaceful night's sleep.

One-Touch detachable head

Easy-to-clean air purifier

Parts where dust accumulates can be easily removed, which enables quick and convenient cleaning.

LG air purifier's one-touch detachable head, allowing easy removal for convenient cleaning

Filter replacement reminder

Get smart notifications for filter replacement

User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.

LG air purifier with PM 1.0 sensor and circular LED display, providing precise air quality monitoring and status indication

Get air quality updates in real time

The PM 1.0 sensor⁶⁾ provides real-time air quality updates that can be monitored on the display or via the mobile app.

LG air purifier's filter reminder feature, notifying users when it's time to replace the filter

See your air quality at a glance

A smart indicator light on the head displays the overall air quality, monitoring both odors and dust particles.

LG air purifier with AI+ feature, saving energy compared to existing modes by adjusting performance to room conditions

AI+

Smart air control saves more energy

In energy-saving mode, fan speed is auto-adjusted and energy consumption can be reduced by over 49% compared to auto mode⁷⁾.

LG ThinQ™

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time⁸⁾.

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Powerful air filtration

 *Reduces mold

  -Test application number: CT24-080951E 

  -Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

  -Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

  -Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

 

 *Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals

  -Test application number: CT24-078847E  

  -Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test subject: AS155GWDL

  -Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

  -Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022) 

  -Test results: NO₂ (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation, over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation), SO₂ (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)

  -Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Reduces bacteria (germ)

  -Test application number: CT24-058167-02-2

  -Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

  -Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

 *Reduces viruses

  -Test application number: 24-058167-02-1

  -Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

  -Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

  -Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

  -Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

  -Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

  -Test result: 98.9% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space

  -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

2)Pet mode Vs. Smart+ mode Cleaning capacity

 -Test application number: KR24PWUK 001

 -Test date: '24.10.29~'24.11.01

 -Test model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: TÜV Rheinland 

 -Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃, humidity 50±10%, Test chamber Size 4.0m x 3.0m x 2.5m 

 -Test method: Air Cleaning performance comparison between operation modes, Pet mode and Smart+

 -Test result: Pet Mode has 76.9% higher air cleaning performance than Smart+ Mode, Cleaning capacity(Pet mode 6.52㎥/min Vs. Smart+ mode 3.68㎥/min)

 

3)Photocatalytic Pet Filter (light-powered filter) odor reduction test

 -Test application number: KR24XZN9 001

 -Test date: `24.11.15 ~`24.12.13

 -Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test Model: ADQ75801779(Aero V Pet Filter) ADQ75801783 (Aero V Filter), AS55GGWY0(Air Purifier)

 -Test Condition: ILAC G8:2019 and IEC Guide 115:2021, Ambient temperature 23±5℃, Relative Humidity 55±15%,. Air purifier operation for 30 min, Air purifier operation for 30 min, Filter reproducing time for 105 min with LED Module Brightness 4465lx

 -Test Method: Operates the air purifier for 30 min. and then reproduces the PET filter with the LED module. Repeats the process and measure the cumulative amount of gases on the filter until the harmful gas removal efficiency is 70% or less compared to the initial level. 

 -Test Gases: Ammonia, Acetic acid, Acetaldehyde

 -Result: Accumulated amount of gases: Aero V Pet Filter 2,268.5mg, Aero V Filter 1,760.7mg

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

4)UVnano

 -Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

 -Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: KOTITI

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

 -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

 -Test strains:

  Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

  Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

  Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228 

 -Test Results:

  Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 

5)Ion generation and antibacterial performance

 -Test application number: KR24K5K2 001

 -Test date: '24.11.7 ~ '24.11.11

 -Test model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

 -Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.

 -Test result: 100㎜ distance max concentration 5,000,000, Antibacterial performance (Escherichia coli) Average 99.5%

 

6)PM 1.0 Sensor

 -Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

 -Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

 -Test date: '24. 9.3 ~ '24. 9.9

 -Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

 -Test product: AS55*G***

 -Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

 -Operating conditions: Turbo

 -Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

 -Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

 -The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

 

7)AI+ Energy Saving

 -Test application number: KR24J9U2 001

 -Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

 -Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%

 -Test method: Integrated Power Consumption of each operation mode (8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode).

 -Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode (Integrated Power Consumption (Wh) AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)

 

8)LG ThinQ

 -Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

 -Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

 -Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

FAQ

Do air purifiers remove dust, smells and mold?

The advanced LG's air purification system combines multiple technologies for superior air quality. The Aero V Pet Filter, Dual Airflow with Clean Booster, UVnano, and Ionizer work together to remove harmful particles, odors, viruses, bacteria, and mold, providing a clean, healthy, and comfortable living space.

 

*Please refer to the disclaimer mentioned above for harmful particles, odors, viruses, bacteria.

*Reduces mold

  -Test application number: CT24-080951E 

  -Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

  -Target model: AS55*G***

  -Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

  -Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

  -Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

  -Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

  -Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare air purifier? What is its performance like?

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). UVnano light kills over 99.998% of harmful bacteria on the surface of the fan blades, helping keep even hard-to-reach areas more hygienic.

 

 *UVnano

 -Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

 -Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

 -Target model: AS55*G***

 -Test agency: KOTITI

 -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

 -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

 -Test strains:

  Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

  Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

  Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228 

 -Test Results:

  Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

  Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

 -The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

How often should the filter be replaced?

The filter replacement cycle is one year. When it is time to replace the filter, a notification is generated automatically. This can also be checked on the product, and via the LG ThinQ app.

 

*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day. It may differ depending on the actual usage hours and the environment.

How do I clean the air purifier Pet filter?

First, separate the cover from the product. Then, remove dust from the Pre-filter using a vacuum cleaner that has a crevice tool or soft brush attachment.

Take care when using vacuum tools to avoid damaging the product or the filter.

For the Aero V Pet Filter, light can regenerate the performance of the photocatalytic deodorizing filter.

Regenerate the filter by exposing it to sunlight in an open area. At night, regenerate the filter by exposing it to a light for about 3 hours.

We recommend a regeneration cycle of once every 2 months for about 3 hours.

 

*Caution: Do not wash the filter with water. Doing so may reduce its lifespan.

*The regeneration performance of the deodorizing filter was tested under standard test conditions for household odors (ammonia, acetic acid, acetaldehyde) commonly encountered in homes with pets.

*Standard test conditions: Evaluated according to the Korea Air Cleaning Association's test method for removing harmful gases (deodorization).

What is a HEPA filter?

A HEPA filter, which stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter, is designed to capture very fine particles with high efficiency. The HEPA filter in the LG air purifier traps particles as small as 0.01µm.

 

*Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

*Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

*Test date: '24. 9.3~ '24. 9.9

*Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

*Test product: AS55*G***

*Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

*Operating conditions: Turbo

*Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 4 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

*Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds

*The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

Where is the best place to put the air purifier?

Install this product at least 1 meter from the wall. If there is not enough space for air intake, air purifying functions may be affected.

The performance of this product may vary depending on the environment (temperature, humidity, etc.). This product can perform effectively in an environment with 40% to 70% humidity. Do not install it in an area exposed to direct sunlight or near strongly bright lights.

Print

All Spec

Our Picks for You 