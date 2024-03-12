LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version)

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Powerful air filtration

*Reduces mold

-Test application number: CT24-080951E

-Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

-Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

-Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

*Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals

-Test application number: CT24-078847E

-Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test subject: AS155GWDL

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

-Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022)

-Test results: NO₂ (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation, over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation), SO₂ (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)

-Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Reduces bacteria (germ)

-Test application number: CT24-058167-02-2

-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Reduces viruses

-Test application number: 24-058167-02-1

-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

-Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 98.9% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

2)Pet mode Vs. Smart+ mode Cleaning capacity

-Test application number: KR24PWUK 001

-Test date: '24.10.29~'24.11.01

-Test model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test conditions: Temperature 25±3℃, humidity 50±10%, Test chamber Size 4.0m x 3.0m x 2.5m

-Test method: Air Cleaning performance comparison between operation modes, Pet mode and Smart+

-Test result: Pet Mode has 76.9% higher air cleaning performance than Smart+ Mode, Cleaning capacity(Pet mode 6.52㎥/min Vs. Smart+ mode 3.68㎥/min)

3)Photocatalytic Pet Filter (light-powered filter) odor reduction test

-Test application number: KR24XZN9 001

-Test date: `24.11.15 ~`24.12.13

-Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland

-Test Model: ADQ75801779(Aero V Pet Filter) ADQ75801783 (Aero V Filter), AS55GGWY0(Air Purifier)

-Test Condition: ILAC G8:2019 and IEC Guide 115:2021, Ambient temperature 23±5℃, Relative Humidity 55±15%,. Air purifier operation for 30 min, Air purifier operation for 30 min, Filter reproducing time for 105 min with LED Module Brightness 4465lx

-Test Method: Operates the air purifier for 30 min. and then reproduces the PET filter with the LED module. Repeats the process and measure the cumulative amount of gases on the filter until the harmful gas removal efficiency is 70% or less compared to the initial level.

-Test Gases: Ammonia, Acetic acid, Acetaldehyde

-Result: Accumulated amount of gases: Aero V Pet Filter 2,268.5mg, Aero V Filter 1,760.7mg

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

4)UVnano

-Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

-Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: KOTITI

-Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

-Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

-Test strains:

Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228

-Test Results:

Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

5)Ion generation and antibacterial performance

-Test application number: KR24K5K2 001

-Test date: '24.11.7 ~ '24.11.11

-Test model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

-Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.

-Test result: 100㎜ distance max concentration 5,000,000, Antibacterial performance (Escherichia coli) Average 99.5%

6)PM 1.0 Sensor

-Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

-Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

-Test date: '24. 9.3 ~ '24. 9.9

-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test product: AS55*G***

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

-Operating conditions: Turbo

-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

-The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

7)AI+ Energy Saving

-Test application number: KR24J9U2 001

-Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%

-Test method: Integrated Power Consumption of each operation mode (8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode).

-Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode (Integrated Power Consumption (Wh) AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)

8)LG ThinQ

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

