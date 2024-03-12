About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

AS60GHWG0

AS60GHWG0

LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier

Front Light Off

Key Benefit Summary

Thorough Air Purification

Thorough Air Purification

Compact in Size

Compact in Size

Visible Air Quality

Visible Air Quality

Smart Air Care

Smart Air Care

Thorough Air Purification

Give Your Air a Deep Clean

Allergy care reduces bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, allergens, and even harmful gases in the air.

Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.

Breathe Clean Air with Multi-filtration System

Multi-filtration system captures and removes 99.9%1) of harmful particles-bacteria, viruses, dust, allergen, and odor components.

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria


The Ionizer2) reduces harmful bacteria, keeping your family healthy.


Certified by BAF

BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful and allergens such as house dust mites, fungi, and mold floating in the air.

Tested by FITI1)

Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('22.12.01)

-Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli

-Test Method: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products)

Tested by KCL1)

[Anti-viral 99.9% ('22.1.20)]
-Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine
-coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)
--Test Method: ISO 20743
-[Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]
-Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.

Tested by TÜV2)

Generated Ion 10.0M↑('23.1.16)
- Place of Testing : LG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
- Test Result : Test quantity of generated ion (Negative ion over 5M, Positive ion over 5M) in 100mm.
- Product : AS60GHWG0 / Condition : 30.2m3

Compact in Size

Fits Anywhere,Covers More Space

The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.

An air purifier is located in the living room.

An air purifier is located in the kitchen.

An air purifier is located in the bedroom.

An air purifier is located in the children’s room.

Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring Air Quality to Light

Check your air quality at a glance with a color-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.

*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Extra Sensitive for Extra Tiny Particles

The PM 1.0 Sensor detects contaminants that are undetectable by the human eye.

See Your Air Quality at a Glance

The smart indicator on top of the system displays the overall air quality, monitoring both odors and dust particles.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Air Care

Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.

There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen on the left, the LG ThinQ logo on the right, and there is a Puricare air purifier under it, it is linked to the cell phone.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

SUMMARY

Print
Dimension (mm)
315 x 511 x 315 mm
KEY FEATURES
Applicable Area: 667 ft² / 62 M²
Filtration System
3-in-1 High Efficiency Filter (HEPA 13)
Warranty
2-year Manufacturer, 2-year Inverter Motor*

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Air Quality Detection

    PM 1.0 & Deodorizing Sensor

  • Applicable area

    667ft² / 62 M²

  • CADR

    480 M³/h

  • Noise (Max /Min)

    53 (Turbo) / 25 (Low)

  • Fan Speed

    Auto / Low / Middle / High / Turbo

DESIGN

  • Color

    White

  • Control

    Touch

FILTER

  • Filter Grade

    HEPA H13

  • Filter

    Pre filter/Dust filter/Gas filter

  • Anti-Allergy

    Yes

  • Antibacterial Treatment

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Side Lighting

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi (ThinQ)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

  • Dimensions (W x H x D)

    315 x 511 x 315 mm

  • Weight

    6.75 kg

Buy Directly

Front Light Off

AS60GHWG0

LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier

Find Online