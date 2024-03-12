We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier
Key Benefit Summary
Give Your Air a Deep Clean
Mom and baby are having a good time in the living room. Clean air is coming out of the air purifier on the right.
Tested by KCL1)
[Anti-viral 99.9% ('22.1.20)]
-Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine
-coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)
--Test Method: ISO 20743
-[Dust 99.999% ('22.10.21)]
-Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.
Compact in Size
Fits Anywhere,Covers More Space
The compact design fits anywhere and keeps the air clean even in large spaces.
Smart Sensor & Indicator
Bring Air Quality to Light
Check your air quality at a glance with a color-coded indicator based on PM 1.0 sensor detecting system.
*The PuriCare™ air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Take Control of the Air with LG ThinQ™
There is a hand holding a cell phone that shows the LG ThinQ app screen on the left, the LG ThinQ logo on the right, and there is a Puricare air purifier under it, it is linked to the cell phone.
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Air Quality Detection
PM 1.0 & Deodorizing Sensor
-
Applicable area
667ft² / 62 M²
-
CADR
480 M³/h
-
Noise (Max /Min)
53 (Turbo) / 25 (Low)
-
Fan Speed
Auto / Low / Middle / High / Turbo
DESIGN
-
Color
White
-
Control
Touch
FILTER
-
Filter Grade
HEPA H13
-
Filter
Pre filter/Dust filter/Gas filter
-
Anti-Allergy
Yes
-
Antibacterial Treatment
Yes
FEATURE
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Side Lighting
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Wi-Fi (ThinQ)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (W x H x D)
315 x 511 x 315 mm
-
Weight
6.75 kg
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.