LG PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster)

360˚ Purification

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

Brand-new aerospace-grade fan technology

Aircraft fan technology applied to the Boeing 747 developed by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is applied to the 360˚ direct fan. The fan's wings are serrated to reduce air resistance, helping more powerful air purification.

右側有兩張圖片。左側是淨空的路線，右側是將清新空氣送出的空氣清淨機。

*Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is applied to the 360˚ Direct Fan.

Clean Booster

Fresh Air Faster and Farther

The proprietary Clean Booster delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners of your house

*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 ㎡, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.

*Test Date: February 2019

*Testing institution: LG Electronics

*Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)

*Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)

*Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product

- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)

*Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode

*Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.

Multi-Filtration System

The Multi-filtration process leaves the air in your home healthy and pure, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and virus, 99.999% of dusts*, allergens and different types of harmful gases, such as bad odors and smog.

The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.

Deodorization Filter

The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.

Safe Plus Pre Filter and HEPA 13 Filter

Safe Plus Pre-Filter & HEPA13 Filter

Effectively filter 99.9% bacteria, 99.999% dust and fine dust, suspended particles and allergens less than 0.01μm.

- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Dust / Ultra-Fine Dust Removal
- Allergen (house dust mite, mold) Removal

Deodorization Filter

Eliminates harmful gases.

- Home Odor (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia(NH3), Acetic Acid) Removal
- Odor Components such as Formaldehyde (HCHO), Toluene Removal
- Air Pollutants (NO2, SO2) Removal

*Anti-bacterial 99.9%. ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). (Tested in Apr, 2020)
*Anti-viral 99.9%. ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. (Tested in Apr, 2020)
*Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber. (Tested in Feb,2020)

the_top_portion_of_the_air_purifier_from_the_lg_logo_up_is_shown_with_air_being_released_and_bubbles_indicating__/- ions.
LG Ionizer

Stay away from Germs

The Air Cleaner actively releases nano ions to effectively remove the harmful substances such as airborne bacteria, etc.

*Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1% 4. *Results may vary depending on the circumstances. *Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

The air purifier is shown with an orange display. A magnified image of the front is inset showing the label "PM 1.0

PM1.0 sensor and Gas sensor

Check and Bring Air Quality to Light

PuriCare™ checks air quality with PM1.0 sensor and Gas sensor very precisely and the Smart Indicator shows air quality in numbers automatically with lighting.

*The Puricare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

Pure Air for Your Little Ones

Delivers clean air at lower places where babies stay, through independently working lower duct.

Clean Air is Automatic

Auto Mode consistently adjusts to ensure you always have optimal air quality without the hassle.

A woman looks at her phone on the left and the air purifier sits on the right. An image of the phone display is in the foreground showing the air quality and other statistics in the LG ThinQ app.

LG ThinQ™

Easily access and control an Air Purifier's functions from anywhere.

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • [CR01] Room capacity (㎡)

    61.2

  • CADR (CMH)

    477

  • Fan Speed

    7.9

  • Color

    White

  • Fan Motor Type

    Inverter Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    52 / 20

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Filter Exchange Alarm

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    PM 10 / 2.5 / 1.0, µm

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Total Harmful Gas Care Filter

  • Filter Grade

    HEPA H13

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.6

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    343 x 587 x 343

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    360° Air Purifier

