LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan

FS15GPBK0

Front view

What’s to love about LG AeroTower Hit?

Clean air is coming out of the product.

Air purifying fan

3 kinds of filters are aligned to show filtering the dirty air.

Thorough Air Purification

A product that works quietly next to a sleeping woman.

Quiet breeze

Products and smartphones are connected by lines.

Smart air care

Powerful Air Purification

Keep clean inside out

LG’s new air purifying fan eliminates 99.9%1) of fine dust, bacteria and virus with a 360o HEPA Filter together with UVnanoTM Technology.

※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.
※The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

UVnano™ Technology

Removes 99.99%2) of bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.

3 Step Filtration System

1. Pre Filter: Traps big particles.

2. HEPA Filter3) : Eliminate 99.9%1) of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns.

3. Deodorization Filter4) : Removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals.

BG

Certification

Dust Collecting Filter1)

 

[99.9% Antibacterial Effect]
1) Test Dates : 2020.04
2) Test Authority : Korea Testing & Research Institute
3) Test Subject : Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter (Contrast Group)
4) Test Condition : 0.4g, 37±1℃, 18±1h
5) Test Method : KS K 0693 : 2016, Measures the number of bacteria reduction after 18 hours of incubation of three types (S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, E. coli) in the test specimen
6) Test Result : 99.9% reduction in S. aureus / K. pneumoniae / E. coli, In comparison with non-antimicrobial filter

 

 

 

[99.9% Antiviral Effect]
1) Test Dates : 2020.03
2) Test Authority : Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health
3) Test Subject : Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter (Contrast Group)
4) Test Condition : 23.1~24.8℃, Relative Humidity 20~22%RH
5) Test Method : ISO 20743, Measures the number of virus reduction after 18 hours of incubation of Mouse hepatitis virus (different from COVID-19)
6) Test Result : 99.9% Reduction in Mouse hepatitis virus, In comparison with non-antimicrobial filter

 

 

[Removes 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles of 0.01㎛]
1) Test Dates : 2021.07
2) Test Authority : Korea Conformity Laboratories
3) Test Model : FS061PWHA
4) Test Condition : Test chamber 30m3, Temperature 23±1℃, Relative Humidity 50±2%RH, Test Aerosol : Nano KCL
5) Test Method : SPS-KACA 002-132:2021
6) Test Result : 99.999% of 0.01㎛ particle removal efficiency

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its condition is changed.
* The test result can vary with product aging.

 

 

 

UVnano Technology2)

 

[99.99% Removal]
1) Test Dates : 2021.05
2) Test Authority : TUV Rheinland, Korea Testing & Research Institute
3) Test Model : FS061PWHA
4) Test Condition : Temperature 25±3℃, Humidity 50±10%, Air Flow Level 1, UVC LED(On for 1hr)
5) Test Method : Places bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, measures the number of bacteria reduction after operating the product for an hour, tests three kinds of bacteria (S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, S. epidermidis)
6) Test Result : Over 99.99% bacterial removal efficiency

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its condition is changed.
* The test result can vary with product aging.
* UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer.

 

 

 

HEPA Filter3)

 

[HEPA Representation]
1) Test Dates : 2022.09
2) Test Authority : Korea Conformity Laboratories
3) Test Subject : Aerotower filter
4) Test Condition : Nominal air flow rate 162m3/hr, Test Aerosol KCL(0.3㎛)
5) Test Method : KS B 6141 : 2020
6) Test Result : Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98%, Initial resistance to air flow 57Pa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)
* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.

 

 

 

Deodorization Filter4)

 

[Removal of Formaldehyde, Ammonia, Toluene]
1) Test Date : 2023.03
2) Test Authority : Korea air cleaning association / BTP
3) Test Model : FS063PSHA
4) Test Condition : Test chamber 8m3, Temperature 23±3℃, Relative Humidity 50±10%RH, NH3/C7H8/HCHO tested
5) Test Method : SPS-KACA 002-132:2021
6) Test Result : Average air purification capacity 0.9CMM

[Removal of Sulfur dioxide, Nitrogen dioxide]
1) Test Date : 2021.07
2) Test Authority : Korea Conformity Laboratories
3) Test Model : FS061PWHA
4) Test Condition : Test chamber 8m3, Temperature 21±1℃, Relative Humidity 45±5%RH, SO2/NO2 tested
5) Test Method : SPS-KACA 002-132:2021
6) Test Result : Over 99.5% of Gas removal rate after 2hrs

* The test result is based on a lab environment and it can vary if its conditions is changed.
* The test result can vary with product aging.

 

 

PM 1.0 Sensor

Extra sensitivity for extra tiny particles

PM 1.0 Sensor with intelligent LED indicator detects and notifies to eliminate airborne contaminants.
PM 1.0 Icon

PM 1.0

Ultra Fine Dust (1㎛ in diameter)
PM 2.5 Icon

PM 2.5

Fine Dust (2.5㎛ in diameter)
PM 10 Icon

PM 10

Dust, Pollen, Mold, etc. (10㎛ in diameter)
Human Hair Icon

Human Hair

50~70㎛ in diameter
Ultra-Quiet

Sleep in a quiet breeze

Pleasantly quiet wind that gently spreads like natural breeze to put you at ease in sleep mode with its low noise technology*.
[Low Noise]
1) Test Date : 2022.02
2) Test Authority : LG Internal Lab.
3) Test Model : FS151PSB0
4) Test Condition : Temperature 21±1℃, Relative Humidity 45±5%RH
5) Test Method : SPS-KACA 002-132:2021, Measure 5 points (Front/Rear/Right/Left/Top) 1m away from the product
6) Test Result : Average Noise Level 21.7dB

* The product image shown for illustrational purposes may differ from the actual product.
2-Way Airflow Mode

Have it your way: Wide or Natural

Customize your breeze between dynamic airflow with the Wide mode or gentle breeze with the Natural wind mode.

A family sitting on the sofa in the living room is changing the product mode with the product remote control. Above the product, icons expressing 2 modes are shown.

Dynamic airflow with the Wide mode

Wide mode can be set to a wind strength between 1 and 11 to cool a large room effectively.

Gentle breeze with the Natural wind mode

Natural wind mode automatically adjusts wind strength for a pleasant breeze that lets you feel like you're surrounded by nature.

LG ThinQ™

Smart control from your smartphone

Take command from anywhere with built-in WiFi that connects to the LG ThinQ™ app via your smartphone.

The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.

*Smart feature by LG ThinQ™ app may vary by region and model.
Artful Appliance

Design your own space

Complete your space with a stylish air purifying fan that fulfills multiple needs.

Aerodynamic Design

Designed for quality wind that resembles nature

Its aerodynamic design creates a breeze while looking sleek and modern to enhance the look of any space.
*Glendy Design: It's a compound word for Glen+Trendy. It's a trendy design inspired by glens (canyons).
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
  • The Red Dot logo

    Product Design

    Innovative Product

  • The IF DESIGN logo

    iF DESIGN
    AWARD 2022

  • 2022 IDEA Design Award logo

    2022 IDEA
    Design Award

Easy-to-use

Operate at the Touch of a Button

Easily press buttons without bending your back.

Operate Through a Remote Controller

The handy remote control makes it a breeze to operate.

LED screen display

Check the air quality, temperature, humidity and airflow on the LED screen.

W means Width, D means Depth (excluding door handle), H means Height.

Q.

How does an air-purifying fan differ from a regular air purifier?

A.

An air-purifying fan is a new product category that combines an air purifier with a fan tailored to diverse needs and preferences for a cool, clean breeze.

Q.

What is the 2-way airflow mode?

A.

LG AeroTower was designed for the most discriminating user who wants options when it comes to airflow—dynamic mode and natural wind mode. Dynamic airflow with the Wide mode can cool a larger room quicly, setting wind strength to between stages 1 and 11. And Gentle breeze with the Natural wind mode automatically adjusts the wind strength, producing a pleasant wind similar to the nature's as if you are outside.

Q.

What is 'UVnano' applied to LG PuriCare AeroTower? What is its performance like?

A.

The term 'UVnano' has been coined by compounding the words 'UV-C (ultraviolet)' and 'nanometer' (unit of length). Through the UVnano technology applied to the product, 99.9%* of airborne bacteria on fan blades can be removed for an added layer of protection.
*Test Model: FS151P***(FS061PWHA), Test Date: '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18., Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011, Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR, Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteria solution.(Specification reference : ISO22196:2011), Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis(ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae(ATCC 4352), Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal

Q.

How often should the filter be replaced?

A.

The filter replacement cycle is one year and the filter replacement notice pops up when it is time to get the filter replaced. This can be checked not only on the product but also through the LG ThinQ app.
*The filter replacement cycle is based on 10 hours of use per day, and it may differ depending on the usage hours and the environment.

Q.

What is a PM1.0 sensor?

A.

The PM1.0 Sensor is a sensor that detects ultra-fine dust 1.0 µm in diameter, which is 1/100 of a strand of hair, in real-time.

Q.

How noisy is the LG PuriCare AeroTower?

A.

The noise level of inside a library is around 50dB. Quiet, clean air can be enjoyed at half the noise level of a library through LG Puricare AeroTower at sleep mode (23dB).
*[Low noise] Test Model: FS151P***, Test Date: 22.02.11, Test Institution: LG Internal Lab, Test Result: Sleep mode noise 23dB

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    23.2

  • Power input (W)

    40

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz

  • Air Volume (Cool Mode) (Turbo/10step, CMM)

    12.2 / 11.5

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    181

  • CADR (CMM)

    3.01

  • Color

    Calming Beige

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Grade 3

  • Exterior Design

    Tower Type

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (Cool Mode, Turbo/10Step/1Step) (dB)

    52 / 51 / 25

  • Noise (Turbo / 10 / Sleep) (dB)

    52 / 51 / 23

  • Power Input (Cool Mode) (10Step / Turbo, W)

    32 / 40

FEATURES

  • Air Flow Options

    Wide / Natural

  • Auto Wind Mode

    Yes

  • Diffusion Mode

    N/A

  • Fan Speed

    Cool 11 Step (1-10 / Turbo)

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Rotation

    45°/60°/90°/140°

  • Sleep Timer

    1 - 12hr

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Temperature and Humidity Display

    Yes

  • Voice guidance

    No

  • Wide Mode (Cool Mode)

    Yes

  • Wide Mode (Warm Mode)

    N/A

SMART FEATURES

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    11.7

ACCESSORIES

  • Safe Plate

    Yes

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • BAF certification (British Allergy Association)

    Yes

  • AAFA Certification

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-06

