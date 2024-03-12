About Cookies on This Site

30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

  10% off on all dehumidifiers

30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

MD18GQBE0

30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

front view
Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Why LG Dual Inverter Dehumidifier?
1. Dual Inverter Compressor 2. IoT ThinQ™ 3. Convenient Design

Conventional Compressor

The compressor only runs at constant speed and it stops and opens repeatedly, thus increasing energy consumption.

Inverter Compressor

When the humidity is high, the compressor runs fast; When the humidity is low, it runs slowly. More energy efficient than﻿ Conventional compressor.

Dual Inverter Compressor

Comparing to conventional inverter compressors, dual inverter compressor requires less driving time, thus increasing energy efficiency.

*Comparison between LG models(LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0)

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor

The compressor determines the operating efficiency, performance and noise level of the dehumidifier. LG Dual Inverter Compressor is effective in energy-saving, strong performance, low noise level and is extremely durable.
Smart Efficiency

Smart Efficiency

According to the humidity, the dehumidification intensity will be automatically adjusted, making the indoor environment dry and comfortable.
Strong Performance

Strong Performance

The Dual Inverter design allows a strong dehumidification, with up to 30L daily dehumidification capacity, which is equivalent to 120 pieces of 250ml bottled water.

*Daily dehumidification of 30L is only for MD18GQBE0.

Less Noise

Less Noise

With 34dB low noise operation, your sleep will not be disturbed even when used at night.

*LG internal test results

Durability

Durability

10-year warranty for the compressor.

*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

The filter is HEPA-grade(H13) and eliminate dust, viruses, bacteria, pollen and allergens.
Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

The filter is HEPA-grade(H13) and eliminate dust, viruses, bacteria, pollen and allergens.

*The Air Purification Kit is supplied as an accessory type separately from the product(Dehumidifier), and the performance and efficiency of the product can be reduced when installed.

Proven Hygienic Filtration

Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification

Safe Plus Filter captures unwanted particles - bacteria, virus, dust, allergen
(Safe Plus filter sold separately).
Purchase Safe Plus Filter Purchase Safe Plus Filter Kit

Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification

KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute)

・ Test Results : Anti-bacterial 99.9%('20.4.3)
・ Test Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli
・ Test Method : (ISO) 20743

Seoul University Graduate School of Health

・ Test Results : Anti-viral 99%('20.4.14)
・ Test Bacteria : mouse hepatitis virus(MHV murine coronavirus), (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)
・ Test Method : (ISO) 20743

SGS(ex Société Générale de Surveillance)

・ Test Results : Dust 99.99%
Easy Use

Easy-to-Install Filter

Safe Plus Filter is easy to detach and replace with a new filter

Step 1

Take a new filter kit out of the package.

Step 2

Place the bottom of the filter kit onto the side of the dehumidifier.

Step 3

Make sure whole kit clicks firmly.

*Only for UVnano Model MD16GQWE0, MD17GQSE0, MD18GQBE0 & MD19GQGE0

UV nano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

*TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO22196:2007.
*Staphylococcus aureuss/ Staphylococcus epidermidis/ Escherichia coli sterilization effect of 99.99% when using UVC LED (1 hour On / 1 hour Off / 1 hour On) with operation mode(Blowing Low/ temperature(25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10) %). Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rhienland, KOTITI testing institute. (Reference test standard : ISO 22196/ Date: June ~ July 21st)
*It may differ depending on the actual use environment, such as a decrease in light output according to location and lifespan.
*There may be areas on the fan surface that some UVC light does not reach.

It shows the notification function to empty water tank via the light on the panel and water tank.

Bucket Sensor

The light on the panel & bucket flashes twice, letting you know that the bucket is full.
It shows the wind flow going through the heat exchanger to dry the moisture left in the dehumidifier.

Auto Cleaning

Auto cleaning system dries moisture left in the dehumidifier for 5min. to prevent bacterial growth.
Antibacterial nano ions

Antibacterial nano ions

The Air Cleaner actively releases nano ions
to effectively remove the harmful substances
such as airborne bacteria, etc.

*Ionizer air purification has been tested by Auburn University in US to effectively remove on average more than 90% of allergens of Salmonella, Campylobacter and dust mites. The test data is based on the results obtained in the laboratory environment, and may be different from the actual use environment.

Why LG? IoT ThinQ™

Why LG? IoT ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere anytime through the ThinQ™ App, you can also check humidity level and bucket full notification.

*Android and IOS support
*Actual user menu may be different after updates

ThinQ™ App Interface

ThinQ™ App Interface

Why LG? Convenient Design

Why LG? Convenient Design

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

The filter is HEPA-grade(H13) and eliminate dust, viruses, bacteria, pollen and allergens.

Easy Handle

360° Caster

Bucket

Push-and-Pull handle

Height of the handle is at the waist level therefore could be easily moved around.

Easy-Roll Caster

Can be rotated in 360°, allows for smooth moving.

Transparent bucket design, bucket sensor

The bucket can be held with one hand and the operation is easy. The built-in cover design can prevent water leaking and with the bucket sensor design, the light on the panel & bucket flashes twice letting you know that the bucket is full.

Speedy Dry with Shoe+Closet hose

Speedy Dry with Shoe Closet hose

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the
moisture inside and achieves high-speed drying.
Closet Dry T-hose

Closet Dry T-hose

Can be placed in a narrow closet and drawer to prevent moisture and mildew.
Safe Dehumidification

Safe Dehumidification

30 safety features for your peace of mind.

Auto Clean

Continuous Drainage

After use, drying the inside of dehumidifier to prevent mold.

Join us!

Join us!

Join us! See Details
Print

All Spec

SMART FEATURES

  • Auto Dehumidifying

    Yes

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Automatic Shut-Off System

    Yes

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Lighting

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Front

  • Easy Roll Caster

    Yes

  • Fan Speed Adjust

    High / Low

  • Fan Type

    Turbo

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Laundry Dry

    Yes

  • Low Temperature Operation

    5℃

  • Overheat Protection System

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Smart Dry

    Yes

  • Timer

    1Hr ~ 8Hr

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Moisture Measure

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Energy Consumption Report

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Fan Speed Adjust

    High / Low

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Automatic Shut-Off System

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Auto Dehumidifying

    Yes

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Lighting

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Front

  • Easy Roll Caster

    Yes

  • Fan Type

    Turbo

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Laundry Dry

    Yes

  • Low Temperature Operation

    5℃

  • Overheat Protection System

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Smart Dry

    Yes

  • Timer

    1Hr ~ 8Hr

  • UVnano

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    16.7

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    415 x 715 x 296

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    481 x 785 x 362

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    19.2

BASIC SPEC.

  • Bucket (Size / Full, L)

    5.3

  • Color

    Blue

  • Compressor Type

    Dual Inverter Compressor

  • Dehumidification Capacity (L/day)- 26.7℃/ RH60%

    18

  • Dehumidification Capacity (L/day)- 30℃/ RH80%

    30

  • Display(Method)

    Touch + LED

  • Energy Grade

    Grade 1

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    39/34

  • Refrigerant Type

    R-134a

Buy Directly

front view

MD18GQBE0

30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer