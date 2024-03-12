About Cookies on This Site

40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

WD25GVKF0

40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Front view

Key Benefit Summary

It shows the water tank of the large-capacity dehumidifier.

Bigger Capacity

It shows that convenient movement is possible through the wheels at the bottom of the dehumidifier.

Convenient Use

It shows that it is a hygienic dehumidifier that can be managed cleanly.

Better Air Quality

It shows a mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the dehumidifier.

Smart Connectivity

40L Big Dehumidification Capacity

Daily dehumidification capacity 40L which is equivalent to 160 pieces of 250ml bottled water.

*Daily dehumidification capacity (24.9L) shown on video is under MEEL Standard (26.7℃/ RH60%), Factory Standard (30℃/ RH80%) is 40L 

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty

The intelligent DUAL Inverter Compressor improves operation efficiency to save energy, is durable, and enjoys a 10-year peace of mind warranty.

Dehumidifier product image and the logo of DUAL Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty.

Easy to Move, Easy to Empty

The movable wheels make it convenient to move around the house.

Water Tank Sensor Lights

The light on the panel & water bucket flashes, letting you know the bucket is full.

Water Pipe for Convenience

By connecting the drain pipe, you no longer would have to repeatedly empty the water bucket at all. 

*The product image is for illustrative purposes.​

*The hose is a general hose and can be purchased separately at a mart, etc. (inside diameter 16mm)​

The Dehumidifier with Hygiene Built In

LG PuriCare™ dehumidifier helps purify the air around you, on top of humidity control.

The inside of the dehumidifier is hygienically managed and clean air spreads throughout the room.

Automatically Clean and Dry

The auto-drying system prevents bacterial growth by drying moisture left in the dehumidifier.

Dehumidified air comes out around the dehumidifier.

Antibacterial nano ions

The Air Cleaner actively releases nano ions to effectively remove the harmful substances such as airborne bacteria, etc.

It shows how nano ions gradually remove the harmful substances.

Step 1 Produced Ions surround and bind to harmful substances such as bacteria and viruses.

 

Step 2 Destroy the Cell membrane to eliminate bacteria with OH Radical.

 

Step 3 Converts OH Radical into H2O(water).

Washable Pre-Filter 

Pre-Filter reduces dust particles from the air. The filter is washable and reusable.

It shows a washable and reusable Pre-Filter.

*The product image is for illustrative purposes.

*Auto-drying is activated for 5 minutes after dehumidification is completed.

*Tested by US, Aubum Univ.: Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1%. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

*Tested by Seoul National Univ.: Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

Take Full Control Wherever You Are

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere anytime through LG ThinQ™ app.

It shows dehumidifier and a mobile phone with the ThinQ screen displayed. There are icons around the phone introducing ThinQ features.

Air Care on your Schedule

Customize the product operation times to your lifestyle with the LG ThinQ™ app.

A woman is stretching after waking up, and it is seen adjusting the operation time of the product through a mobile phone.

Energy Monitoring

You can see the amount of electricity you use and keep track of the electricity usage.

A man is operating his phone and monitoring energy use with the ThinQ app.

Get Smart Notifications

Conveniently keep track of humidity levels and always know when the bucket needs emptying.

The woman is looking at her phone, the dehumidifier tank is full and the lights are on.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Safe Dehumidification

30 safety features for your peace of mind.

It shows 30 safety features of dehumidifiers.

Environmentally friendly R32 Refrigerant

LG PuriCare™ dehumidifier is highly energy efficient as a greener dehumidifying solution.

It shows he dehumidifier is equipped with R32 refrigerant, an environmentally sustainable refrigerant.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Moisture Measure

    Yes

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Energy Consumption Report

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Automatic Shut-Off System

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Auto Dehumidifying

    Yes

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Lighting

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Side

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Continuous Drainage

    Yes

  • Easy Roll Caster

    Yes

  • External Drain Connector

    Yes

  • Fan Speed Adjust

    Yes

  • Handle

    No

  • Humidity Control

    Yes

  • Humidity Display

    Yes

  • Internal Pump

    No

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Laundry Dry

    No

  • Low Temperature Operation

    5℃

  • Overheat Protection System

    Yes

  • Power Cord Hanger

    No

  • Pre-Filter

    Yes

  • Safety Standby

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Humidity / Temperature

  • Side Bucket Loading Type

    Yes

  • Silent Dry

    Yes

  • Smart Dry

    Yes

  • Spot Mode

    No

  • Timer

    1 - 12hr

  • Transparent Bucket

    Yes

  • UVnano

    No

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.4

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    427 x 670 x 321

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    502 x 742 x 379

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    21.9

ACCESSORIES

  • 5m Hose Accessory

    No

  • Air Purifying Filter Kit

    No

  • Continuous Drain Hose

    No

  • Extension Hose

    No

  • Shoe Dry (Y-hose)

    No

BASIC SPEC.

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • Bucket (Size / Full, L)

    7.0 / 6.3

  • Central Control

    No

  • Color

    Black

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    No

  • Dehumidification(L/day)

    24.9

  • Dehumidification Capacity (L/day)- 26.7℃/ RH60%

    24.9

  • Dehumidification Capacity (L/day)- 30℃/ RH80%

    40

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Grade 1

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    46 / 35

  • Power input (W)

    391

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz

  • Power consumption (W) -26.7℃/ RH60%

    391

  • Power consumption (W) -30℃/ RH80%

    No

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Refrigeant Weight (g)

    140

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • BAF certification (British Allergy Association)

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-10

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    WD25GVKF0.AHK

