40L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer
Key Benefit Summary
Bigger Capacity
Convenient Use
Better Air Quality
Smart Connectivity
40L Big Dehumidification Capacity
Daily dehumidification capacity 40L which is equivalent to 160 pieces of 250ml bottled water.
*Daily dehumidification capacity (24.9L) shown on video is under MEEL Standard (26.7℃/ RH60%), Factory Standard (30℃/ RH80%) is 40L
Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty
The intelligent DUAL Inverter Compressor improves operation efficiency to save energy, is durable, and enjoys a 10-year peace of mind warranty.
Dehumidifier product image and the logo of DUAL Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty.
Easy to Move, Easy to Empty
The movable wheels make it convenient to move around the house.
*The product image is for illustrative purposes.
*The hose is a general hose and can be purchased separately at a mart, etc. (inside diameter 16mm)
The Dehumidifier with Hygiene Built In
LG PuriCare™ dehumidifier helps purify the air around you, on top of humidity control.
The inside of the dehumidifier is hygienically managed and clean air spreads throughout the room.
Automatically Clean and Dry
The auto-drying system prevents bacterial growth by drying moisture left in the dehumidifier.
Dehumidified air comes out around the dehumidifier.
Antibacterial nano ions
The Air Cleaner actively releases nano ions to effectively remove the harmful substances such as airborne bacteria, etc.
It shows how nano ions gradually remove the harmful substances.
Step 1 Produced Ions surround and bind to harmful substances such as bacteria and viruses.
Step 2 Destroy the Cell membrane to eliminate bacteria with OH Radical.
Step 3 Converts OH Radical into H2O(water).
Washable Pre-Filter
Pre-Filter reduces dust particles from the air. The filter is washable and reusable.
It shows a washable and reusable Pre-Filter.
*The product image is for illustrative purposes.
*Auto-drying is activated for 5 minutes after dehumidification is completed.
*Tested by US, Aubum Univ.: Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1%. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
*Tested by Seoul National Univ.: Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Results may vary depending on the circumstances.
Take Full Control Wherever You Are
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere anytime through LG ThinQ™ app.
It shows dehumidifier and a mobile phone with the ThinQ screen displayed. There are icons around the phone introducing ThinQ features.
Air Care on your Schedule
Customize the product operation times to your lifestyle with the LG ThinQ™ app.
A woman is stretching after waking up, and it is seen adjusting the operation time of the product through a mobile phone.
Energy Monitoring
You can see the amount of electricity you use and keep track of the electricity usage.
A man is operating his phone and monitoring energy use with the ThinQ app.
Get Smart Notifications
Conveniently keep track of humidity levels and always know when the bucket needs emptying.
The woman is looking at her phone, the dehumidifier tank is full and the lights are on.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Safe Dehumidification
30 safety features for your peace of mind.
It shows 30 safety features of dehumidifiers.
Environmentally friendly R32 Refrigerant
LG PuriCare™ dehumidifier is highly energy efficient as a greener dehumidifying solution.
It shows he dehumidifier is equipped with R32 refrigerant, an environmentally sustainable refrigerant.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Moisture Measure
Yes
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Energy Consumption Report
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FEATURES
-
Automatic Defrost System
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off System
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
Auto Dehumidifying
Yes
-
Bucket Full Indicator
Yes
-
Bucket Lighting
Yes
-
Bucket Loading Direction
Side
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Continuous Drainage
Yes
-
Easy Roll Caster
Yes
-
External Drain Connector
Yes
-
Fan Speed Adjust
Yes
-
Handle
No
-
Humidity Control
Yes
-
Humidity Display
Yes
-
Internal Pump
No
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Jet Dry
Yes
-
Laundry Dry
No
-
Low Temperature Operation
5℃
-
Overheat Protection System
Yes
-
Power Cord Hanger
No
-
Pre-Filter
Yes
-
Safety Standby
Yes
-
Sensor
Humidity / Temperature
-
Side Bucket Loading Type
Yes
-
Silent Dry
Yes
-
Smart Dry
Yes
-
Spot Mode
No
-
Timer
1 - 12hr
-
Transparent Bucket
Yes
-
UVnano
No
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
19.4
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
427 x 670 x 321
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
502 x 742 x 379
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
21.9
ACCESSORIES
-
5m Hose Accessory
No
-
Air Purifying Filter Kit
No
-
Continuous Drain Hose
No
-
Extension Hose
No
-
Shoe Dry (Y-hose)
No
BASIC SPEC.
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
Bucket (Size / Full, L)
7.0 / 6.3
-
Central Control
No
-
Color
Black
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Recommended area (㎡)
No
-
Dehumidification(L/day)
24.9
-
Dehumidification Capacity (L/day)- 26.7℃/ RH60%
24.9
-
Dehumidification Capacity (L/day)- 30℃/ RH80%
40
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Energy Grade
Grade 1
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
46 / 35
-
Power input (W)
391
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50Hz
-
Power consumption (W) -26.7℃/ RH60%
391
-
Power consumption (W) -30℃/ RH80%
No
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Refrigeant Weight (g)
140
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
BAF certification (British Allergy Association)
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2023-10
-
Product Type (Model Name)
WD25GVKF0.AHK
