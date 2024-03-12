About Cookies on This Site

QNED ultra large Where to buy
QNED ultra large

Ultra-large QNED.
Color displayed on an awe-inspiring scale

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

It's not just color
we're big on

Immerse yourself in the power of QNED for gaming, movies, sports, and more with an ultra-large TV.

*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.

Aerial top view of early autumn in forest. Scene zooms out to show the same scene in QNED TV.

Ultra-large 8K Screen

 

Lifelike detail on a larger-than-life display

LG QNED delivers incredible detail in stunning 4K and 8K, even on our biggest 86-inch screens.

*Featured only in 8K models (QNED 99).

AI 8K Upscaling

 

An ultra-large screen calls
for ultra-high quality content

The smart processor enhances low-resolution content, analyzing and restoring lost information while reducing noise to provide an 8K viewing experience worthy of the big screen.

Scenic View Of Agricultural Field Against Sky. There is a button below image that says 4K on left and 8K on right. Image becomes brighter as the button turns on to 8K.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED 99).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

A very large look of soccer stadium is shown and part of the visual is shown through QNED TV.

A big screen for
the biggest matches

Feel the full match day atmosphere from the comfort of your own home with an ultra-large TV.

Reflection of man in car rear view mirror. Scene zooms out to show the same scene in QNED TV.

A big screen for
the biggest blockbusters

Enjoy the ultimate cinema experience on a big screen filled with the latest tech and entertainment.

QNED TV is placed on a red wall and the screen shows a pirate ship.

A big screen
for the biggest games

Create your dream gaming setup with an epic big-screen TV packed with the latest gaming specs.

