269L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
All Spec
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
269
-
Refrigerator
183
-
Freezer
86
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
Bottom Freezer
-
Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Finishing
Platinum Silver
-
Digital Display
LED
-
- Controller Type
Button
-
- Child Lock
Yes
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
-
Reversible Door
Yes
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Temperature Control
Electronic
-
Digital Sensors
Yes
-
Super Freezing
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf
2
-
- Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Door Basket
5
-
- 2L Bottle Storage
Yes
-
-Dairy Box
1
-
- Bucket, Dairy
1
-
Vegetable Crisper
Drawer (Transparent)
-
- Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer
Yes
-
-Transparent Drawer (Dot)
3
-
- Extra Freezer Drawer
1
-
- Normal Ice Tray
1
STANDARD
-
Energy Label
Grade 1
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
595 x 1737 x 643
-
Weight (kg)
69
