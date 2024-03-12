About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
318L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor

Specs

Reviews

Support

318L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor

GC-B419SLQZ

318L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor

Print

All Spec

NET CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    318

  • Refrigerator

    223

  • Freezer

    95

GROSS CAPACITY(L)

  • Total

    354

  • Refrigerator

    230

  • Freezer

    124

COOLING SYSTEM

  • Type

    Bottom Freezer

  • Compressor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

THINQ™

  • Smart Phone App

    Yes

  • - Push Alarms

    Yes

  • - Temperature Control

    Yes

  • - Express Freezing

    Yes

  • - Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Finishing

    Platinum Silver

  • Digital Display

    LED

  • - Controller Type

    Button

  • - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Temperature Control

    Electronic

  • Digital Sensors

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass Shelf

    Yes

  • Door Open Alarm

    Yes

  • Vacation Mode

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf

    3

  • Door Basket

    7

  • - 2L Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • - Dairy Box

    1

  • - Bucket, Dairy

    1

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    1

  • Temperature Adjust

    Yes

  • Interior Lamp

    LED

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Drawer

    3

  • Extra Freezer Drawer

    1

  • Normal Ice Tray

    Yes

  • Temperature Adjust

    Yes

STANDARD

  • Energy Efficiency

    Grade 1

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    595 x 1907 x 643

  • Weight (kg)

    71

Our Picks for You 