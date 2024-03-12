We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
209L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+
SUMMARY
All Spec
BASIC INFORMATION
-
Model
GN-C222SLCN
-
Series
Top Freezer
-
Name
209L 2-Doors Refrigerator
NET CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
209
-
Refrigerator
165
-
Freezer
44
GROSS CAPACITY(L)
-
Total
225
-
Refrigerator
169
-
Freezer
56
COOLING SYSTEM
-
Type
2-Doors Top Freezer
-
Compressor
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Cooling System
No Frost
DESIGN
-
Color
Noble Steel
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Digital Sensors
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Tempered Glass Shelf
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
2
-
Pull-out Tray
1
-
Door Basket
3 (Include Egg Tray)
-
Egg Tray
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
LED
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf
1
-
Door Basket
2
-
Ice Maker
Twist
STANDARD
-
Energy Efficiency
Grade 1
-
Refrigerant
R600a
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
555 x 1520 x 585
-
Weight (kg)
46
