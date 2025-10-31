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222L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

222L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

M226MPYBAM
Front view of 222L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver with organised food in shelves and drawers.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver shown from a left perspective angle.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver fitting seamlessly into a modern kitchen.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring Multi Air Flow for even cooling in every corner.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring Multi Air Flow for even cooling in every corner.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver with empty fridge and freezer compartments.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver with empty fridge and freezer compartments.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam open showing spacious shelves and adjustable door bins.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring the interior control panel and bright LED lighting.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring clear glass shelves and a large vegetable drawer.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring three transparent drawers in the freezer section.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring a sleek, ergonomic Pocket Handle design.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver shown from a sleek side profile view.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam rear view showing the technical layout and compressor area.
Front view of 222L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver with organised food in shelves and drawers.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver shown from a left perspective angle.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver fitting seamlessly into a modern kitchen.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring Multi Air Flow for even cooling in every corner.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring Multi Air Flow for even cooling in every corner.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver with empty fridge and freezer compartments.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver with empty fridge and freezer compartments.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam open showing spacious shelves and adjustable door bins.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring the interior control panel and bright LED lighting.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring clear glass shelves and a large vegetable drawer.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring three transparent drawers in the freezer section.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam featuring a sleek, ergonomic Pocket Handle design.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam in Prime Silver shown from a sleek side profile view.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator m226mpybam rear view showing the technical layout and compressor area.

Key Features

  • Semi-flat Metal Door
  • Total No Frost

Semi-flat Metal Door

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

Experience a sleek design and spacious interior, enhancing your home's practicality and elegance.

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM in Prime Silver featuring a Semi Flat Door design for a sleek, integrated kitchen look.

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM in Prime Silver featuring a Semi Flat Door design for a sleek, integrated kitchen look.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Total No Forst

No manual defrosting needed

Prevents frost build-up, so there's no need to defrost manually

Helps maintain a clean interior and keeps food fresh without ice buildup

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM featuring Total No Frost technology and Multi Air Flow vents for even cooling.

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM featuring Total No Frost technology and Multi Air Flow vents for even cooling.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Multi Air Flow

Freshness all around

Cool air flows in every direction to surround your food with cool air to keep it fresh.

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM featuring Multi Air Flow for even cooling and optimal temperature distribution.

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M226MPYBAM featuring Multi Air Flow for even cooling and optimal temperature distribution.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Pocket Handle

Streamlined design with a handle that blends in beautifully

The pocket handle offers a sleek look and easy access.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Fresh Zone

Organized storage for vegetables with a practical compartment design

The vegetable box offers generous space and a clear view for easy organization

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Top LED Lighting

Bright top lighting makes everything easy to find

Top-mounted LED lighting illuminates the entire fridge interior clearly, helping you find items quickly in the freezer

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Print

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    482 x 1745 x 575

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade2

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade2

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    222

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    64

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    158

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    482 x 1745 x 575

  • Product Weight (kg)

    46

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    51

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    206

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Zone)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

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