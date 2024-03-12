We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
306L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBP32SWLZN). *The result may vary in actual usage. *The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
*Net Capacity
*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS) *Search for the LG ThinQ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application. *The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual. *For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 682
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 682
-
Product Weight (kg)
64
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3
