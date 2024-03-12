We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M341S17
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling ™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
**10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 682
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
Grade 1
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Product Weight (kg)
70
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
HORIZONTAL-POCKET
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
1
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3
Buy Directly
M341S17
341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M341S17