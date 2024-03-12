About Cookies on This Site

341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator - M341S17

LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Lock in the flavor of fresh for longer with the temperature precision of LINEARCooling™.

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control

*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling ™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling ™ model (GBP32SWLZN). The result may vary in actual usage.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling ™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
FRESHBalancer™

Optimizing Humidity

The FRESHBalancer™ securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
FRESHConverter™

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type

FRESHConverter™ maintains optimal condition of your meat, fish and vegetables respectively.
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty On Inverter Compressor

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ checks actual demand and supplies the optimum amount of cooling, by controlling its motor speed. So, it provides better energy efficiency, durability and low noise with 10 year parts warranty on the compressor*.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
**10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Convenient Storage

Ultimate Convenience for Your Kitchen

Wine Rack and 2-Step Folding Shelf make it easy to group food together by type for convenient kitchen organization.
2-Step Folding Shelf

Easy to Store Big & Tall Items

2-Step Folding Shelf allows you to fit food of any size and creates space for tall and bulky items.
Wine Rack

Designed to Store Wine Bottles

Wine Rack is one of the must for consumers. Premium wine rack is designed to store 2 bottles.
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings3
ThinQ™
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.

Elegant and Practical Minimalism3
Premium and Compact Design

Elegant and Practical Minimalism

The new bottom freezer is the epitome of refinement in both function and style. It has a minimalist design that maximizes elegance and convenience. Now, enjoy both practicality and luxury in your own kitchen.
Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 682

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    Grade 1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 682

  • Product Weight (kg)

    70

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    HORIZONTAL-POCKET

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    1

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3

Our Picks for You 